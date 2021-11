La elección de su vida: Luca Martínez Dupuy jugará para México y rechazó ir con Argentina

Mexico has called in a U-20 camp that will have a pair of friendly matches with a Guatemalan U-20 team this FIFA window. El Paso-born GK Hector Holguin is in the group along with Lille's Eugenio Pizzuto & Mexico-Argentina dual national Luca Martinez Dupuy. https://t.co/TT68YRGVGb pic.twitter.com/paSDMOo5EU