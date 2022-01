Ladrones se escapan con $100,000 dólares en monedas de oro en el área de Houston

WANTED: Suspects who stole over $100k in gold coins from inside vehicle | If you recognize the suspect's truck, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. | HCCP2 #2109-00188 | 11800 blk. East Fwy #hounews https://t.co/ndh3FR3hOb pic.twitter.com/6V6PiD4AYE