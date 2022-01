La policía sigue tras la pista de la inquietante desaparición de un niño de 9 años en Florida

PLEASE SHARE! A FL MISSING CHILD Alert for 9yo W/M Jaxon Nickerson, 4'0", 65lbs, blonde hair/ hazel eyes, last seen in Live Oak. Jaxon has long hair that he wears in a ponytail. Have info? Contact Suwannee County Sheriff's Office at (386) 362-2222 or 911. #FLMissingChild pic.twitter.com/RVrEAEuwIE— FDLE (@fdlepio) January 30, 2022