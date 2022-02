Trudeau provoca indignación tras acusar a los conservadores judíos de apoyar las esvásticas y Musk lo compara con Hitler

Elon Musk, this is the most unkind meme u could have put out re: #CanadaTruckers saga.



Adolf Hitler was a reprehensible man who championed World War II & The Holocaust.



Comparing Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler is unfair. Sounds like what Errol would do.#ElonMusk #JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/lz6FH8SusM