Ofrecen recompensa de $250,000 por información para hallar a niña de 4 años que desapareció en Texas

Today is #LinaSardarKhil’s birthday!



She has been #MISSING since 12/20/21. She was last seen at the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in #SanAntonio, #Texas.



If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact @SATXPolice: 210-207-7660.#REWARD: $170,000 pic.twitter.com/IAvT8VVVAx