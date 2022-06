Ucrania pide artillería de largo alcance para liberar Severodonetsk del ejército ruso

❗@oleksiireznikov:

We received around 250 armored vehicles: M113 TM, M113 YPR-765, Bushmaster, Mastiff, Husky, Wolfhound.

And Western partners supplied us thousands of MANPADS (Stinger, Starstreak, Mistral, Piorun, Grom), ATGMs (NLAW, Javelin, Milan) and grenade launchers.

(2/3)