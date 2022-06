Sadio Mané: “Mi momento favorito fue eliminar al Barcelona y ganar la Champions”

Sadio Mane:



"I will go first of all for 2019 when we beat Barcelona at home, that was incredible, and as well when we won the Champions League. For me, so far that is the best, best moment, or the moment that will stay forever in my head, for sure." #lfc [lfc] pic.twitter.com/q5sDvHhdCG— Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 22, 2022