Muere niño asfixiado en un auto estacionado en un Wendy’s de Georgia

After Returning Home From Church, a 3-Year-Old’s Tragic Death in Hot Vehicle Sparks Reminder for Parents: On Sunday (June 26), Kendrick Engram Jr., a 3-year-old from Columbus, Georgia, was tragically found unresponsive in the back seat of a Nissan SUV… https://t.co/tBEpIPHy9p pic.twitter.com/0SyeKdYfQm