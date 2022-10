Jimmy Carter: el expresidente más longevo de EE.UU. celebra su 98 cumpleaños

Happy #98thBirthday Jimmy Carter🎂🎉! Born #OTD in 1924, President Carter is a peanut farmer turned politician & then worldwide humanitarian. A man of the people, he's dedicated his life to #humanrights & democracy. To celebrate, share a birthday message: https://t.co/kV0rOCcRT0 pic.twitter.com/FE4mt7rLu9