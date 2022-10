Arrestan a sospechoso en conexión con 6 asesinatos en serie en California

BREAKING: Stockton Police arrested 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee for the string of six killings in California around 2 a.m. this morning. He will be arraigned on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Here’s what we know so far: https://t.co/tzMu7Zt3Yp @abc7newsbayarea https://t.co/0nUpzju0y5 pic.twitter.com/iZeVzEd4he