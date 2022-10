Enfermera de prisión encarcelada por coquetear con un recluso con llamadas y mensajes de texto

A prison nurse has been jailed for six months over "flirtatious" phone calls with an inmate.



Elyse Hibbs, from Newbridge in Gwent, has been put behind bars after she met the prisoner while giving him medical treatment at HM Prison Parc in Bridgend.https://t.co/lm69qfGBvE pic.twitter.com/VCUbZ7rkXE