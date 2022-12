El “Cholo” Simeone dejó las puertas abiertas a Joao Félix: “Nadie es imprescindible”

Simeone on João Felix: “I hope we can give João some serenity, joy to show what he learned at the World Cup — he’s important”. 🚨🇵🇹 #Atleti



“I only focus on Atléti to win. Our CEO words on João’s future? Whatever has to happen, will happen. Here no one is untouchable”. pic.twitter.com/qv8r98IJil