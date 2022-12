Laporta acaba con las esperanzas de ver de regreso a Lionel Messi en el Barcelona: ” ¿Messi? No podemos generar ciertas expectativas”

Barça president Laporta: “Messi is the best player of all time. He’s Barça fan, his heart beats for Barça… so the links are normal”, tells BarçaTV 🔵🔴 #FCB



“Will Messi return? He’s PSG player. We’d love to have Leo back here one day — but we will see”. pic.twitter.com/FSH6WNAWzZ