USCIS aclara criterios para la visa O-1B por “destrezas extraordinarias”

.@USCIS is proposing hiking up the costs of visas for foreign artist’s touring in the United States by over 250%. This ridiculous increase is harmful towards the arts community & small/medium venues. I led a letter to USCIS asking them to reconsider with some colleagues. pic.twitter.com/2FpKrJqIMG— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) March 3, 2023