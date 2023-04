Más de $2 millones de dólares de fentanilo son decomisados en el Condado de San Bernardino

Police K9 located 20 kilos of powder fentanyl with an est. value of $2,000,000! 🐕‍🦺🚓 Officers made a traffic stop and the driver did not have a valid license. The K9 alerted and a search was conducted. 20 kilos of fentanyl was found in various hidden compartments. @SBPD_CHIEF pic.twitter.com/KWZVJE57ju