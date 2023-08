Los Dodgers de Los Ángeles tiene este magnífico récord en el mes de agosto desde hace cuatro temporadas

The @Dodgers in August:



2020: 21-7 (.750)

2021: 21-6 (.778)

2022: 22-6 (.786)

2023: 23-4 (.852)



The only other team in MLB history to have a .750+ winning percentage in the same month 4 years in a row (min. 10 games) was the Chicago White Stockings in June from 1878 to 1881. pic.twitter.com/2hOfUF5w6y