Napoli indignado tras la venta de un muñeco de Víctor Osimhen con la camisa del equipo

🔵🇳🇬 Napoli official statement: “We’re denying any report on the Italian media about releasing kids toy ‘Cicciobello Bomber’ inspired by Victor Osimhen in Napoli shirt”.



"That product was not authorized by the club — we will settle this issue in court".