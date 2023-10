Arizona Diamondbacks es el quinto equipo en anotar más de seis carreras en playoffs, tras ganarle a los Dodgers

Visiting teams scoring 6 runs or more in the 1st inning of an MLB playoff game:



1912 Giants vs. Red Sox (WS)

2000 Yankees vs. Athletics (ALDS)

2019 Cardinals vs. Braves (NLDS)

2020 Dodgers vs. Braves (NLCS)

2023 Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers (NLDS)