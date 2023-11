Bruce Bochy hace historia al entrar a un grupo exclusivo de victorias en la Serie Mundial

Highest career winning percentage by a manager in the #WorldSeries (minimum of 12 such games):

.733- Terry Francona (11-4)

.698- Joe McCarthy (30-13)

.667- Cito Gaston (8-4)

.657- Joe Torre (21-11)

.625- Bruce Bochy (15-9 via tonight's @Rangers Gm4 win)

