Aprovecha esta oferta de AirPods Pro de segunda generación con precios históricos

🚨 NEW ALL-TIME LOW PRICE: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C are on sale for $179.99



Amazon https://t.co/sXOjViQvug

Best Buy https://t.co/1YanL7VQlZ

Walmart https://t.co/5wm1SSsieh pic.twitter.com/t8jCFVRZTG