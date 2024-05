Cristiano Ronaldo reveló una peculiar rutina que hace para mantenerse bastante competitivo

🗣️🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo on his night-time routine:



“One important thing, I don’t speak after 10/11 o’clock. I don’t speak on the phone. I don’t like to speak in the night because of my brain. So, after 10 o’clock, don’t call me." 🐐 pic.twitter.com/E0tdL0k1QA