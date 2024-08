Sur de California afectado por un temblor de magnitud 3.9 grados

Good morning Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 3.9 quake about 4 miles west of Lake Elsinore at 9:39 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/xcuJ7KFNfm @Cal_OES @USGS_Quakes @ListosCA @CAGeoSurvey pic.twitter.com/CXWW244kxt