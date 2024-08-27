Los mejores teléfonos inteligentes de 2024





¿Buscas un teléfono celular con gran duración de batería, cámaras increíbles y a buen precio? Echa un vistazo a estas opciones de Apple, Samsung, OnePlus y Google.

Los teléfonos más populares de izquierda a derecha son: OnePlus 12R, iPhone 15 Pro Max y Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

By Courtney Lindwall

Tanto si buscas el último modelo de teléfono celular como si prefieres una opción más modesta para hablar y enviar mensajes de texto, no te faltarán las opciones en nuestras calificaciones de teléfonos inteligentes (disponibles para miembros de CR).

Consumer Reports prueba docenas de modelos cada año y verifica los aspectos básicos, como la duración de la batería, el rendimiento de la pantalla y las funciones premium, como las configuraciones de múltiples cámaras y las bisagras de los teléfonos plegables.

Pero incluso los modelos más rudimentarios representan un salto tecnológico con respecto a hace una década. Y esto significa que no tienes que comprar el celular número uno del mercado para conseguir un gran producto. Todos menos 14 de los 67 modelos que actualmente figuran en las calificaciones de CR tienen un rendimiento lo suficientemente bueno en nuestras pruebas de laboratorio como para merecer nuestra recomendación. Los seis mejores teléfonos están separados por solo tres puntos en sus puntuaciones generales.

Entonces, ¿cuál es el mejor smartphone o teléfono inteligente para tus necesidades? Bueno, eso depende. ¿Estás dispuesto a gastar poco o mucho? ¿La duración de la batería durante todo el día es tu máxima prioridad o lo es una configuración de cámara de vanguardia? Para ayudarte, aquí tienes algunas buenas opciones basadas en nuestras exhaustivas pruebas de laboratorio.

Los mejores teléfonos iPhone

Los teléfonos de Apple suelen estar en los primeros puestos de nuestras calificaciones, pero no es necesario que poseas el modelo más caro para obtener un gran dispositivo. Estas son nuestras recomendaciones actuales, respaldadas por rigurosas pruebas de laboratorio.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most advanced option in the brand’s lineup. The 6.7-inch flagship is similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with best-in-class front and back cameras, very long battery life (52 hours in CR’s testing), and a processor powerful enough to run even the most demanding apps and games without a hiccup. And, yes, despite what you may have seen on social media, the 15 Pro Max is durable, too, passing not only our water submersion and tumble drop tests but also a special CR-conducted bend test.

Apple iPhone 15

If you prefer a smaller device, the standard iPhone 15 is likely to suit you well. It has a 6.1-inch screen—compared with the 6.7-inch screen on the Pro Max—and is therefore easier to use with one hand. And, like the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup, its camera system performance, durability, and display quality shine in our lab testing. You do lose a few bells and whistles that come with the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro Max, like the Always On display and multipurpose Action Button that replaces the mute switch. The iPhone 15’s battery life also isn’t quite as impressive. But unless you’re using your device around the clock, it’s probably sufficient. Still stuck choosing between iPhone models? Take a look at our detailed advice on which iPhone you should buy.

Los mejores teléfonos Android

Si estás buscando un teléfono Android, tienes opciones sólidas de varios fabricantes. Estos son algunos modelos que ocupan los primeros puestos en nuestras calificaciones y tienen pantallas de alta calidad, excelentes sistemas de cámara y durabilidad probada en el laboratorio.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra goes big with a 6.8-inch display you can scribble on like a real notepad with the phone’s built-in stylus. The rear camera system is one of the most impressive we’ve seen. It boasts a 200-megapixel main shooter, as well as a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto with 5x optical zoom. CR’s testers give it top marks for still image and video quality. Delivering 49 hours on one charge, the S24 Ultra offers great battery life, too.

And, like the other S24 models, this one comes with a suite of Galaxy AI features that allows you to live-translate texts and calls into more than a dozen languages and edit passersby from photos after the fact.

If you prefer a smaller phone or a lower price, the S24 and S24+ are great options as well. Both have 50-megapixel main rear cameras and smaller batteries but rank among the top performers in our tests.

OnePlus 12

Prefer an Android phone not made by Samsung? The OnePlus 12 earns an honorable mention. With an excellent 6.8-inch display and an impressive 45.5-hour battery life, the model ranks high in our ratings, even if it doesn’t quite reach the level of Samsung’s flagships. Check out these other great Android smartphones, too.

Los mejores teléfonos iPhone de bajo costo

No necesariamente tienes que pagar una fortuna por un iPhone. Aquí tienes algunas opciones a precios razonables para los fieles de esta marca que CR puede recomendar.

Apple iPhone SE 2022

The Apple iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch display and starts at $400, making this the smallest and least expensive model from Apple. But don’t let that relatively modest price fool you: The SE earns a strong rating overall. The camera setup is pretty basic for an iPhone—just one 12-megapixel camera on the back and a 7-megapixel camera on the front—but the still image quality and video quality impress CR’s testers. What else do you give up at this price? The SE has a retro home button rather than support for Face ID to unlock the device, and it lacks Apple’s MagSafe technology for quickly connecting the device to wireless chargers and other accessories. Battery life is also about average, at 30 hours.

Learn more about great low-priced smartphones.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple has always made high-performing smartphones, so it’s likely you’ll get all the technology you need from a model that’s a few years old. You’ll save some money, too. The Apple iPhone 13 starts at $629—about half the price of the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max. You won’t get access to some buzzy features—like Crash Detection or the handy Dynamic Island—but those probably aren’t high-priority details for many of us. The iPhone 13 performs well in our labs when it comes to all the important basics: display quality, durability, and camera system performance. And its battery life is reasonably good, at 40 hours.

Los mejores teléfonos Android de bajo costo

Hay incluso más opciones de Android de bajo costo. Aquí está nuestra selección revisada de opciones sólidas de una variedad de fabricantes. Y no, no tienes que sacrificar el rendimiento.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Can you buy a decent Android phone at a reasonable price? You sure can. And you have your choice of manufacturers, too. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G—part of Samsung’s midrange A-series—is an easy-to-use, well-rated device offered at a reasonable price. Its 50-megapixel main camera and 32-megapixel selfie camera take photos and videos of high enough quality to suit most casual users, even if they don’t rise to the level of Samsung’s flagship phones. Our testers find the 6.4-inch display to be excellent and, overall, the phone to be durable, surviving 100 drops in our tumbler. The battery life also surpasses other pricier phones, at 46 hours.

Another reasonably priced option from Samsung is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The battery life is middle-of-the-road, but the camera system, which features a 50-megapixel main rear camera and 10-megapixel selfie camera, performs well enough in our labs to satisfy most casual photographers.

OnePlus 12R

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly, non-Samsung option, your best bet is the new OnePlus 12R. It has a sharp, 6.8-inch display, and a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera that our testers say take high-quality still images and video. The battery life is 40 hours, on a par with other high-end smartphones.

Google Pixel 8

For Pixel lovers, Google offers a few budget-friendly options. The Google Pixel 8a has a large 6.1-inch screen. Its battery life isn’t exceptional, at just under 30 hours. But the basics—like its camera system performance, display quality, and overall ease of use—all get good marks in our testing. If you’re willing to go a generation older, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is even cheaper than the Pixel 8a while providing a larger 6.7-inch display and a couple more hours of battery life.

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2024, Consumer Reports, Inc.