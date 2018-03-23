Dow is Official Supporter of Invictus Games Orlando 2016

Reinforces long-standing commitment to U.S. veterans
MIDLAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dow Chemical Company’s (NYSE: DOW) commitment to honor and support
veterans is being highlighted at the Invictus
Games Orlando 2016 where the Company is an Official Supporter of the
only international sporting event for wounded, ill, and injured service
men and women. Military veterans bring great skills to Dow, and the
Company has a long history of working with veterans through employment
opportunities and community engagement initiatives.
“We believe that veterans embody heroism and service, some of the
noblest elements of the human spirit. This makes us proud to support
these Games and also to provide opportunities for veterans to work at
Dow,” said Pedro Suarez, president of Dow USA.
Founded in 2013 by Prince Harry, the Games harness the power of sport to
inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider
understanding and respect for those who serve their country. The
Invictus Games Orlando 2016 will showcase more than 500 military
competitors from 14 nations who will take part in 10 sporting events.
This year’s Games will be held May 8 – 12, 2016, at the ESPN Wide World
of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL. Dow is
proud to be an Official Supporter of the Invictus Games, which are
supported by a number of high-profile celebrities including first lady
Michelle Obama, Dr. Jill Biden, Academy Award winning actor Morgan
Freeman, writer and director Mike Myers, and others who have pledged
their support for those who are competing.
Dow has a proven track record of supporting military veterans and
warriors, as demonstrated by the Company’s hiring rate which is very
close to the availability of veterans in the market. Dow’s veteran
recruiting efforts are based on the premise that veterans have a strong
value system and use their core values to tackle new challenges with
honor and commitment.
“The work ethic and discipline that is instilled in the military aligns
well with the expectations of Dow employees,” said Anton Chastang,
Dow’s global Diversity and Inclusion leader. “More importantly, we are
thankful for the service that veterans have provided to our country and
are proud to offer valuable career options.”
Another example of Dow’s commitment to veterans is the establishment of
a Dow U.S.A. veteran employee resource group, Vet-Net. Vet-Net was
established to preserve, promote, and acknowledge the virtues of
military service; serve as an education resource; and, provide
networking, mentoring and development opportunities to veteran
employees. Through Vet-Net and other Company-sponsored community
outreach initiatives, a number of services have been provided to
veterans in local communities near Dow’s sites in Michigan, Indiana,
Texas, Louisiana and California.
Andrew Fry, Facility Manager at Dow, serves as the vice chairman
of Dow’s Vet-Net resource group in the U.S. As a veteran employee at Dow
who will attend the Games he commented, “I am proud to work for an
employer who supports the Invictus Games because they are a celebration
of individuals who continue to strive for success in the face of
adversity. The veterans competing at the Invictus Games have a level of
character that I admire and the involvement of Dow to not only attend
this event, but to also be a supporter, shows a commitment to
veterans. I appreciate that Dow recognizes the value that veterans bring
to the workforce and that the Company works to develop the veteran
talent at Dow.”
To assist veterans in the job application process, Dow provides a
website specifically for veterans seeking employment with Dow: Dow
Veteran Jobs. Learn about the other ways Dow is supporting and
building Careers
for U.S. Veterans. For more information on Dow’s support of the
Invictus Games Orlando 2016, please visit http://www.dow.com/en-us/events/invictusgames2016.
The Games harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support
rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those
who serve their country. Tickets for the Invictus Games Orlando 2016 are
on sale now at www.invictusgames2016.org/tickets.
From the opening to closing ceremonies, this event is certain to deliver
inspiring and amazing competition along with special guest appearances.
