Dow is Official Supporter of Invictus Games Orlando 2016

Reinforces long-standing commitment to U.S. veterans

MIDLAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dow Chemical Company’s (NYSE: DOW) commitment to honor and support

veterans is being highlighted at the Invictus

Games Orlando 2016 where the Company is an Official Supporter of the

only international sporting event for wounded, ill, and injured service

men and women. Military veterans bring great skills to Dow, and the

Company has a long history of working with veterans through employment

opportunities and community engagement initiatives.

“We believe that veterans embody heroism and service, some of the

noblest elements of the human spirit. This makes us proud to support

these Games and also to provide opportunities for veterans to work at

Dow,” said Pedro Suarez, president of Dow USA.

Founded in 2013 by Prince Harry, the Games harness the power of sport to

inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider

understanding and respect for those who serve their country. The

Invictus Games Orlando 2016 will showcase more than 500 military

competitors from 14 nations who will take part in 10 sporting events.

This year’s Games will be held May 8 – 12, 2016, at the ESPN Wide World

of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL. Dow is

proud to be an Official Supporter of the Invictus Games, which are

supported by a number of high-profile celebrities including first lady

Michelle Obama, Dr. Jill Biden, Academy Award winning actor Morgan

Freeman, writer and director Mike Myers, and others who have pledged

their support for those who are competing.

Dow has a proven track record of supporting military veterans and

warriors, as demonstrated by the Company’s hiring rate which is very

close to the availability of veterans in the market. Dow’s veteran

recruiting efforts are based on the premise that veterans have a strong

value system and use their core values to tackle new challenges with

honor and commitment.

“The work ethic and discipline that is instilled in the military aligns

well with the expectations of Dow employees,” said Anton Chastang,

Dow’s global Diversity and Inclusion leader. “More importantly, we are

thankful for the service that veterans have provided to our country and

are proud to offer valuable career options.”

Another example of Dow’s commitment to veterans is the establishment of

a Dow U.S.A. veteran employee resource group, Vet-Net. Vet-Net was

established to preserve, promote, and acknowledge the virtues of

military service; serve as an education resource; and, provide

networking, mentoring and development opportunities to veteran

employees. Through Vet-Net and other Company-sponsored community

outreach initiatives, a number of services have been provided to

veterans in local communities near Dow’s sites in Michigan, Indiana,

Texas, Louisiana and California.

Andrew Fry, Facility Manager at Dow, serves as the vice chairman

of Dow’s Vet-Net resource group in the U.S. As a veteran employee at Dow

who will attend the Games he commented, “I am proud to work for an

employer who supports the Invictus Games because they are a celebration

of individuals who continue to strive for success in the face of

adversity. The veterans competing at the Invictus Games have a level of

character that I admire and the involvement of Dow to not only attend

this event, but to also be a supporter, shows a commitment to

veterans. I appreciate that Dow recognizes the value that veterans bring

to the workforce and that the Company works to develop the veteran

talent at Dow.”

To assist veterans in the job application process, Dow provides a

website specifically for veterans seeking employment with Dow: Dow

Veteran Jobs. Learn about the other ways Dow is supporting and

building Careers

for U.S. Veterans. For more information on Dow’s support of the

Invictus Games Orlando 2016, please visit http://www.dow.com/en-us/events/invictusgames2016.

The Games harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support

rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those

who serve their country. Tickets for the Invictus Games Orlando 2016 are

on sale now at www.invictusgames2016.org/tickets.

From the opening to closing ceremonies, this event is certain to deliver

inspiring and amazing competition along with special guest appearances.

