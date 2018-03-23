Feed the Children Names J.C. Watts New President and CEO

Charitable organization feeds hungry children worldwide

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Feed

the Children, an Oklahoma City-based charitable organization with

global reach, announced that J.C. Watts has been appointed the new

president and CEO by its board of directors, and he will begin his

duties Feb. 1. Watts will broaden existing programs and develop key

initiatives and partnerships.





The board of directors found Watts to be the best candidate with his

unique background and overarching knowledge in both politics and

business. His experience serving others domestically and abroad,

defending human rights, and combatting global poverty position him as

the perfect leader for Feed the Children.

“Our vision is to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry, and

the board trusts that J.C. will help us fulfill this goal,” said Rick

England, Feed the Children board chairman. “With J.C.’s diverse skill

set, solid leadership and unwavering compassion, our organization will

continue moving forward in our national and international efforts.”

Watts has seamlessly led both small and large organizations, providing

strategic focus, program guidance and business development. Watts’ keen

ability connecting and uniting individuals to fulfill one mission will

aid in securing support from influential community members, corporations

and donors to feed hungry children worldwide.

“I am delighted and honored to join Feed the Children,” said Watts. “We

will fight to eliminate hunger and provide resources to make it possible

for people to climb out of poverty and become capable of supporting

themselves.”

Through Watts’ travels to impoverished countries, he has seen poverty

firsthand and feels a calling to help those in need. He believes in

rebuilding individuals and providing them the tools needed for long-term

success, rather than a short-term handout, when possible.

Prior to his role as Oklahoma congressman, where his peers elected him

chairman of the Republican Conference, Watts was Oklahoma Corporation

Commission chairman and a youth minister. Watts will maintain his role

as chairman of Watts Partners, and management of his other businesses.

Highlights of Feed the Children’s work in 2014 include the distribution

of $266 million in food, essentials, educational supplies, and medicine,

impacting close to 9 million individuals in the nation. Feed the

Children is an advocate of education in impoverished communities and

provides support through its U.S. programs and Teacher Stores. Feed the

Children provided more than $5 million worth of school supplies and gave

close to 65,000 backpacks and more than 575,000 books to children in

2014.

Internationally, the organization distributed more than $78 million in

food, essentials, educational supplies, and medicine to children

worldwide. Feed the Children sponsored more than 11,500 children,

addressing the root causes of poverty through child sponsorship, school

sponsorship, and other community-based program and project activities.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children believes that it can create a world where no child

goes to bed hungry. Since 1979, Feed the Children has grown into one of

the largest U.S.-based charities. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange

and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, maintains a 4-star rating from Charity

Navigator, and is also a member of InterAction. Through its network of

agencies, Feed the Children distributed more than $344 million in food,

essentials, educational supplies, and medicine, impacting close to 9

million individuals in the U.S. and more than 4.9 million individuals

internationally, for a total of 13.9 million individuals globally in

fiscal year 2014. Visit www.feedthechildren.org

for more information.

Contacts

Feed the Children

Traci Beeson, 405-949-5152

VP of MarCom & PR

Traci.Beeson@feedthechildren.org