Feed the Children Names J.C. Watts New President and CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Feed
the Children, an Oklahoma City-based charitable organization with
global reach, announced that J.C. Watts has been appointed the new
president and CEO by its board of directors, and he will begin his
duties Feb. 1. Watts will broaden existing programs and develop key
initiatives and partnerships.
The board of directors found Watts to be the best candidate with his
unique background and overarching knowledge in both politics and
business. His experience serving others domestically and abroad,
defending human rights, and combatting global poverty position him as
the perfect leader for Feed the Children.
“Our vision is to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry, and
the board trusts that J.C. will help us fulfill this goal,” said Rick
England, Feed the Children board chairman. “With J.C.’s diverse skill
set, solid leadership and unwavering compassion, our organization will
continue moving forward in our national and international efforts.”
Watts has seamlessly led both small and large organizations, providing
strategic focus, program guidance and business development. Watts’ keen
ability connecting and uniting individuals to fulfill one mission will
aid in securing support from influential community members, corporations
and donors to feed hungry children worldwide.
“I am delighted and honored to join Feed the Children,” said Watts. “We
will fight to eliminate hunger and provide resources to make it possible
for people to climb out of poverty and become capable of supporting
themselves.”
Through Watts’ travels to impoverished countries, he has seen poverty
firsthand and feels a calling to help those in need. He believes in
rebuilding individuals and providing them the tools needed for long-term
success, rather than a short-term handout, when possible.
Prior to his role as Oklahoma congressman, where his peers elected him
chairman of the Republican Conference, Watts was Oklahoma Corporation
Commission chairman and a youth minister. Watts will maintain his role
as chairman of Watts Partners, and management of his other businesses.
Highlights of Feed the Children’s work in 2014 include the distribution
of $266 million in food, essentials, educational supplies, and medicine,
impacting close to 9 million individuals in the nation. Feed the
Children is an advocate of education in impoverished communities and
provides support through its U.S. programs and Teacher Stores. Feed the
Children provided more than $5 million worth of school supplies and gave
close to 65,000 backpacks and more than 575,000 books to children in
2014.
Internationally, the organization distributed more than $78 million in
food, essentials, educational supplies, and medicine to children
worldwide. Feed the Children sponsored more than 11,500 children,
addressing the root causes of poverty through child sponsorship, school
sponsorship, and other community-based program and project activities.
About Feed the Children
Feed the Children believes that it can create a world where no child
goes to bed hungry. Since 1979, Feed the Children has grown into one of
the largest U.S.-based charities. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange
and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, maintains a 4-star rating from Charity
Navigator, and is also a member of InterAction. Through its network of
agencies, Feed the Children distributed more than $344 million in food,
essentials, educational supplies, and medicine, impacting close to 9
million individuals in the U.S. and more than 4.9 million individuals
internationally, for a total of 13.9 million individuals globally in
fiscal year 2014. Visit www.feedthechildren.org
for more information.
