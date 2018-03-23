GEICO earns Ward’s top financial rating

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GEICO has been honored by the prestigious Ward Group as one of the 50

top financially sound companies in the U.S. for the 26th

consecutive year.

Ward recognized GEICO among the 50 top performing insurance companies

for achieving outstanding financial results in the areas of safety,

consistency and performance over a five-year period between 2011 and

2015. GEICO is one of only three companies to have earned a top 50

designation each year since 1991.

“Earning Ward’s top financial rating is truly a testament to the hard

work and commitment of our associates,” said Bill Roberts, GEICO

president and chief operating officer. “It’s gratifying to be recognized

as a financially sound company and it demonstrates to our customers that

we are worthy of their trust.”

To develop its annual list of the top 50 performing insurance companies,

Ward Group analyzes the financial performance of nearly 3,000 property

and casualty insurance companies domiciled in the U.S., and identifies

the top performers. For more information and to get the full-list of

Ward’s 2016 top 50 performers, please visit the Ward

Group’s website.

GEICO

(Government Employees Insurance Company) is a member of the Berkshire

Hathaway family of companies and is the second-largest private passenger

auto insurance company in the United States. GEICO, which was founded in

1936, provides millions of auto

insurance quotes to U.S. drivers annually. The company is pleased to

serve more than 14 million private passenger customers, insuring more

than 23 million vehicles (auto & cycle).

GEICO provides insurance quotes on motorcycles,

all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), boats, travel trailers and motorhomes

(RVs). Coverage for life, homes and apartments is written by

non-affiliated insurance companies and is secured through the GEICO

Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto insurance and personal umbrella

protection are also available.

For more information, go to www.geico.com.

