GEICO earns Ward’s top financial rating

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GEICO has been honored by the prestigious Ward Group as one of the 50
top financially sound companies in the U.S. for the 26th
consecutive year.
Ward recognized GEICO among the 50 top performing insurance companies
for achieving outstanding financial results in the areas of safety,
consistency and performance over a five-year period between 2011 and
2015. GEICO is one of only three companies to have earned a top 50
designation each year since 1991.
“Earning Ward’s top financial rating is truly a testament to the hard
work and commitment of our associates,” said Bill Roberts, GEICO
president and chief operating officer. “It’s gratifying to be recognized
as a financially sound company and it demonstrates to our customers that
we are worthy of their trust.”
To develop its annual list of the top 50 performing insurance companies,
Ward Group analyzes the financial performance of nearly 3,000 property
and casualty insurance companies domiciled in the U.S., and identifies
the top performers. For more information and to get the full-list of
Ward’s 2016 top 50 performers, please visit the Ward
Group’s website.
GEICO
(Government Employees Insurance Company) is a member of the Berkshire
Hathaway family of companies and is the second-largest private passenger
auto insurance company in the United States. GEICO, which was founded in
1936, provides millions of auto
insurance quotes to U.S. drivers annually. The company is pleased to
serve more than 14 million private passenger customers, insuring more
than 23 million vehicles (auto & cycle).
GEICO provides insurance quotes on motorcycles,
all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), boats, travel trailers and motorhomes
(RVs). Coverage for life, homes and apartments is written by
non-affiliated insurance companies and is secured through the GEICO
Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto insurance and personal umbrella
protection are also available.
For more information, go to www.geico.com.
