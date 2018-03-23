Healthy Food Truck Pop-Up Event with Free Pumpkin Treats

Quest Giving Away Good-For-You Seasonal Goodies to Celebrate New Protein
Bar
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The new, quickly-selling, limited release Pumpkin Pie Quest Bar will be
given away to the first 200 visitors at each of Quest Nutrition’s pop-up
stops this weekend in Los Angeles. Look for Quest’s protein-packed food
truck “The CheatClean Machine,” now pumpkin-orange to celebrate the
season, parked near two of the new Quest Pumpkin Pie billboards in West
LA. Be there by 11am each day for your Pumpkin Pie bar, other free
samples, & more!
Find us at:
-
Saturday the 10th, Washington & Mentone (East of Overland, across from
Sony Studios)
- Sunday the 11th, at 3rd & Fairfax
“Fun is the secret ingredient in everything we do, so of course we
had to dress up the CheatClean Machine for pumpkin season,” said
Nick Robinson, Chief Marketing Officer, Quest Nutrition. “It’s
another one of the great ways we’ll be able to create a special moment
to surprise and delight our fans.”
The truck’s seasonal shakes, Pumpkin Gingerbread and Pumpkin Cheesecake,
are tasty protein-packed alternatives to the rest of your seasonal,
pumpkin guilty-pleasures. Also included in the sample trays are the
fan-favorite Peanut Butter Cup shake and a macro-friendly Pumpkin
Mini-Bundt.
Since debuting this summer, the shake-serving CheatClean Machine has
been spotted across Los Angeles on weekend rounds delivering the
best-tasting protein shakes on the planet. Pumpkin Pie is the 19th Quest
Bar flavor to date, all of which can be purchased online and at major
retailers such as GNC and Vitamin Shoppe.
About Quest Nutrition
Quest Nutrition, creator of the world’s number-one protein bar, makes
clean eating fun! Committed to producing delicious, functional foods
with no nutritional compromise, Quest delivers products of the highest
quality to help active, health-conscious consumers achieve their goals.
Quest is available in 77 countries, supported worldwide by 2 million
social media fans, & was named 2nd fastest growing company in North
America on the INC 5000.
