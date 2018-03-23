Healthy Food Truck Pop-Up Event with Free Pumpkin Treats

Quest Giving Away Good-For-You Seasonal Goodies to Celebrate New Protein

Bar

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The new, quickly-selling, limited release Pumpkin Pie Quest Bar will be

given away to the first 200 visitors at each of Quest Nutrition’s pop-up

stops this weekend in Los Angeles. Look for Quest’s protein-packed food

truck “The CheatClean Machine,” now pumpkin-orange to celebrate the

season, parked near two of the new Quest Pumpkin Pie billboards in West

LA. Be there by 11am each day for your Pumpkin Pie bar, other free

samples, & more!





Find us at:

Saturday the 10th, Washington & Mentone (East of Overland, across from

Sony Studios)

Sony Studios) Sunday the 11th, at 3rd & Fairfax

“Fun is the secret ingredient in everything we do, so of course we

had to dress up the CheatClean Machine for pumpkin season,” said

Nick Robinson, Chief Marketing Officer, Quest Nutrition. “It’s

another one of the great ways we’ll be able to create a special moment

to surprise and delight our fans.”

The truck’s seasonal shakes, Pumpkin Gingerbread and Pumpkin Cheesecake,

are tasty protein-packed alternatives to the rest of your seasonal,

pumpkin guilty-pleasures. Also included in the sample trays are the

fan-favorite Peanut Butter Cup shake and a macro-friendly Pumpkin

Mini-Bundt.

Since debuting this summer, the shake-serving CheatClean Machine has

been spotted across Los Angeles on weekend rounds delivering the

best-tasting protein shakes on the planet. Pumpkin Pie is the 19th Quest

Bar flavor to date, all of which can be purchased online and at major

retailers such as GNC and Vitamin Shoppe.

Find @QuestNutrition on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat,

Pinterest, Google+ and at QuestNutrition.com

About Quest Nutrition

Quest Nutrition, creator of the world’s number-one protein bar, makes

clean eating fun! Committed to producing delicious, functional foods

with no nutritional compromise, Quest delivers products of the highest

quality to help active, health-conscious consumers achieve their goals.

Quest is available in 77 countries, supported worldwide by 2 million

social media fans, & was named 2nd fastest growing company in North

America on the INC 5000.

Contacts

Quest Nutrition

Ami Gan, (562) 272-0180 x790

agan@questnutrition.com