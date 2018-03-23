Hyperloop Technologies Inc. to offer $150,000 in Prizes for Engineering Students as Sponsor of SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Design Weekend at Texas A&M

Leading High-Speed Transportation Company and ANSYS Work Together to

Encourage Student Innovation

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyperloop Technologies Inc. is proud to announce that as a sponsor of

the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Design Weekend January 29-30 at Texas A&M, they

will offer $150,000 in prize money to teams who present the strongest

design concepts. Hyperloop Tech will work with the selected teams to

provide resources and offset the costs of building the pod in support of

student innovation in engineering.

“Hyperloop Tech is thrilled to be a part of the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod

Design Weekend – it’s a fantastic opportunity to interact with the

thousands of students working on the concept, as well as identify and

reward exceptional engineering talent,” said Brogan BamBrogan,

Co–Founder & CTO, Hyperloop Tech. “All of us on the team at Hyperloop

Tech have designed and built hardware to solve big engineering

challenges throughout our careers, and we’re excited to be here onsite

inspiring this generation of engineers.”

To further student engineering excellence, Hyperloop Tech created an

ANSYS Simulation Contest, in which Hyperloop Tech and ANSYS will work

together to identify and reward individuals from teams who demonstrate

the best use of ANSYS simulation in their Hyperloop design. Judging will

be broken up into three categories, based on the type of simulation –

structural, fluid and electromagnetic. The winner in each category will

be offered a summer internship (for a total of three internships), at

Hyperloop Tech’s Innovation Campus in Los Angeles, California. In

addition, the top ten teams recognized at the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod

Design Weekend using ANSYS simulation software will be awarded prizes

from ANSYS, including one-year software leases.

As the lead company developing the Hyperloop system, Hyperloop Tech has

collaborated with ANSYS since 2014 and leverages ANSYS simulation

solutions across all aspects of the design process. The ANSYS portfolio

of electromagnetics, structural and fluids software allows Hyperloop

Tech to optimize their designs at the pace needed to realize the

Hyperloop.

“With Hyperloop Tech being the clear leader in developing this

technology to reality, it made sense for us to form a deep partnership

utilizing the predictive power of ANSYS simulation technology,” said

Michael Nisenson, Regional Sales Manager. “The hardware, technology and

facilities the company has built in less than a year is nothing short of

astounding – we’re proud to have helped enable this rapid growth with

our simulation technology.”

“At Hyperloop Tech, we’re creating designs that people have never seen

before and using simulation software to prove they work before we build

them,” said Josh Giegel, VP of Design and Analysis at Hyperloop Tech.

“Talking with some of the brightest young engineers during the course of

this design weekend, we hope to empower them with financial resources,

and integral tools such as the ANSYS software suite, to help them as

they perfect their designs and we collectively pursue realizing the

Hyperloop concept.”

Hyperloop Tech and ANSYS will be hosting simulation office hours at the

SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Design Weekend for competing student teams to have

a chance to interact with ANSYS experts and Hyperloop Tech engineers to

discuss their designs. Currently, 124 student engineering teams

representing 27 U.S. states and 20 countries will be traveling to Texas

A&M University in College Station, Texas, to take part in the Design

Weekend.

Winners of the Hyperloop Tech & ANSYS competition will be announced at

the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Design Weekend at Texas A&M, January 29-30.

Deadline for entries is Monday, January 25 at 9:00pm EST. More info on

the competition can be found at: www.hyperlooptech.com/ansys-simulation-competition.

For general info about the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Design Weekend, visit: http://hyperloop.tamu.edu.

Hyperloop Tech most recently announced that it has entered into

agreements to locate the Propulsion Open Air Test (POAT) on an a 50 acre

site it has secured in the Apex Industrial Park in the City of North Las

Vegas, Nevada. Testing is expected to begin first quarter 2016.

Hyperloop Technologies Inc.:

Hyperloop Technologies, Inc., is the world’s next breakthrough in

transportation, engineering unique transportation solutions worldwide

for both cargo and passengers. The company was founded in 2014 by

Co-Chairman Shervin Pishevar and CTO Brogan Bambrogan and led by CEO Rob

Lloyd and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with a fast

growing team of over 80+ full time employees. Hyperloop Tech is led by a

world class Board of Directors with Co-Chairman David Sacks, Joe

Lonsdale, Jim Messina, Emily White and Peter Diamandis, and has raised

over $37 million of financing from investors such as Formation8, Sherpa

Capital, Khosla Ventures, Zhen Capital, Caspian Ventures, Fast Digital

and others. For more information, please visit http://hyperlooptech.com.

