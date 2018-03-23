Increasing Concern About Hygiene Among Consumers to Drive the Global Deodorant Market Through 2020, Says Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVP #Cosmetics–According to the latest market study released by Technavio,
the global
deodorant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5%
during the forecast period.
This research report titled ‘Global
Deodorant Market 2016-2020’ provides an in-depth analysis of the
market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market
research report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for
various market segments and all geographical regions.
Request sample report: http://goo.gl/XtB5td
The report categorizes the global deodorant market into four major
product segments. They are:
- Spray deodorant
- Roll-on deodorant
- Stick and solid deodorant
- Other deodorants
Global spray deodorant market
The global spray deodorant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close
to 6% during the forecast period. Spray deodorants are easier to apply
and tend to dry quicker under the arms than most other forms of
deodorant. “Consumer preference for water and alcohol-based deodorants
that dry quickly has been a key factor fueling growth in this market,”
says Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for cosmetics
and toiletry research. The Dove Invisible Dry Antiperspirant
Deodorant, for instance, dries quickly and does not leave white marks on
clothing.
In 2014, Unilever launched a new dry spray antiperspirant for five
brands: Degree Women, Degree Men, Dove, Dove Men + Care, and AXE. The
new dry spray antiperspirant provides 48-hour odor and wetness
protection. Degree Men by Unilever is the highest-selling brand of
sprays in the US deodorant market. Other popular products include Old
Spice High Endurance and Old Spice Red Zone by P&G and Axe Premium by
Unilever.
Global roll-on deodorant market
The global roll-on deodorant market will grow at a CAGR of close to 6%
during 2016-2020, driven by a preference for non-aerosol products that
can be used discreetly, unlike sprays.
Secret Scent Expressions by P&G, Revlon Club Casino and Fire & Ice by
Revlon, and Right Guard by Henkel are some of the leading brands of
roll-on deodorants in the market.
Global stick and solid deodorant market
Stick and solid deodorants are made by molding ingredients such as oils,
waxes, and silicones into a stick. The global stick and solid deodorant
market will grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during 2016-2020, driven by
the preference for products that offer a dry finish.
“The enhanced performance and cosmetic benefits of these deodorants have
contributed significantly to their increased demand and sales growth
over the last five years. Air passengers also increasingly prefer these
deodorants over most others because of regulations that restrict
carriage of liquids, gels, and aerosols in hand baggage,” says Brijesh.
In 2013, Americans spent USD 2.4 billion on solid stick deodorants.
Secret Clinical Strength by P&G and Axe Dry by Unilever are some of the
leading brands of solid deodorants in the US market.
Global other deodorants market
The global other deodorants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
close to 5% during 2016-2020. Creams, gels, pumps, and wipes are the
other deodorant products sold in the market. Many organic deodorants are
sold in cream form to ease packaging and use. Gel deodorants do not
leave residue on clothes and their use grew 3% between 2013 and 2014.
The use of deodorant wipes increased by 2% during the same period. Dove
Men Plus Care by Unilever and Gillette Clinical Clear Gel by P&G are
some of the leading gel deodorants in the global deodorant market.
The top vendors highlighted by Technavio’s research analysts in this
report are:
- Avon
- Beiersdorf
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Henkel
- P&G
- Unilever
Browse Related Reports:
-
Global
Female Depilatory Market 2016-2020
-
Global
Online Beauty and Personal Care Market 2016-2020
-
Global
Hair and Body Mist Market 2016-2020
Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster
or country but can’t find what you’re looking for? Don’t worry,
Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com
with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a
customized report just for you.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The
company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more
than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300
analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business
research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.
Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research
techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of
markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up
and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools
and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data
obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the
value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors,
re-sellers, and end-users.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US:
+1 630 333 9501
UK: +44 208 123 1770
www.technavio.com