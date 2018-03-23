Increasing Concern About Hygiene Among Consumers to Drive the Global Deodorant Market Through 2020, Says Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVP #Cosmetics–According to the latest market study released by Technavio,

the global

deodorant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5%

during the forecast period.

This research report titled ‘Global

Deodorant Market 2016-2020’ provides an in-depth analysis of the

market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market

research report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for

various market segments and all geographical regions.

The report categorizes the global deodorant market into four major

product segments. They are:

Spray deodorant

Roll-on deodorant

Stick and solid deodorant

Other deodorants

Global spray deodorant market

The global spray deodorant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close

to 6% during the forecast period. Spray deodorants are easier to apply

and tend to dry quicker under the arms than most other forms of

deodorant. “Consumer preference for water and alcohol-based deodorants

that dry quickly has been a key factor fueling growth in this market,”

says Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for cosmetics

and toiletry research. The Dove Invisible Dry Antiperspirant

Deodorant, for instance, dries quickly and does not leave white marks on

clothing.

In 2014, Unilever launched a new dry spray antiperspirant for five

brands: Degree Women, Degree Men, Dove, Dove Men + Care, and AXE. The

new dry spray antiperspirant provides 48-hour odor and wetness

protection. Degree Men by Unilever is the highest-selling brand of

sprays in the US deodorant market. Other popular products include Old

Spice High Endurance and Old Spice Red Zone by P&G and Axe Premium by

Unilever.

Global roll-on deodorant market

The global roll-on deodorant market will grow at a CAGR of close to 6%

during 2016-2020, driven by a preference for non-aerosol products that

can be used discreetly, unlike sprays.

Secret Scent Expressions by P&G, Revlon Club Casino and Fire & Ice by

Revlon, and Right Guard by Henkel are some of the leading brands of

roll-on deodorants in the market.

Global stick and solid deodorant market

Stick and solid deodorants are made by molding ingredients such as oils,

waxes, and silicones into a stick. The global stick and solid deodorant

market will grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during 2016-2020, driven by

the preference for products that offer a dry finish.

“The enhanced performance and cosmetic benefits of these deodorants have

contributed significantly to their increased demand and sales growth

over the last five years. Air passengers also increasingly prefer these

deodorants over most others because of regulations that restrict

carriage of liquids, gels, and aerosols in hand baggage,” says Brijesh.

In 2013, Americans spent USD 2.4 billion on solid stick deodorants.

Secret Clinical Strength by P&G and Axe Dry by Unilever are some of the

leading brands of solid deodorants in the US market.

Global other deodorants market

The global other deodorants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of

close to 5% during 2016-2020. Creams, gels, pumps, and wipes are the

other deodorant products sold in the market. Many organic deodorants are

sold in cream form to ease packaging and use. Gel deodorants do not

leave residue on clothes and their use grew 3% between 2013 and 2014.

The use of deodorant wipes increased by 2% during the same period. Dove

Men Plus Care by Unilever and Gillette Clinical Clear Gel by P&G are

some of the leading gel deodorants in the global deodorant market.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio’s research analysts in this

report are:

Avon

Beiersdorf

Colgate-Palmolive

Henkel

P&G

Unilever

