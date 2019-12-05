Intuit TurboTax Unveils Redesign of TurboTax Premier for Investors

TurboTax Premier 2019 Delivers Tailored Experience for the nearly 21 Million Investors

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, TurboTax, from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) – the leader in online tax preparation, processing over 37 million tax returns last year alone in the U.S. – unveiled a redesign of its popular TurboTax Premier to deliver the best experience for the 21 million investors, including the traditional investor, robo-investor, cryptocurrency investor, and the new millennial investor.

Over the past five years, the profile of the taxpayer with “investments” has changed. With the rise of investing apps, homestays, and cryptocurrency, investors are younger and playing a more prominent role in their personal investment choices. Today, there are nearly five million millennial investors who will be filing 1099Bs with an average age of 30, but, until now, they’ve faced imperfect tax solutions.

With this new millennial investor in mind, TurboTax Premier 2019 has been redesigned to deliver a breakthrough experience for investors. It covers nearly every investment situation, including stocks, bonds, ESPPs, cryptocurrency, rental property and more, and provides personalized guidance and advice for each.

“ As the investment landscape continues to evolve, we’re excited to launch a new and more robust version of TurboTax Premier that for the first time tackles the biggest pain points for the millions of taxpayers with investments,” said Greg Johnson, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s Consumer Group. “ And with TurboTax Live Premier, customers get the added confidence that they can connect live via one-way video to a TurboTax Live CPA or Enrolled Agent with an average 15 years-experience to get their questions answered, have their tax return reviewed, signed, and filed, and they can also get answers to their questions year-round.”

Eliminates Work Through Data Import

One of the biggest pain points for investors is entering all of their reportable transactions into their tax return. In addition to W-2 import supporting over 150 million W-2s, TurboTax Premier automatically imports investment transactions from hundreds of financial institutions, eliminating time and improving accuracy. TurboTax Online now supports uploading more than 2,000 cryptocurrency transactions at one time, covering the vast majority of taxpayers with crypto. TurboTax also enables investors to import more transactions across all supported investment types than any other tax software provider.

TurboTax Live Premier

For those who want the extra assurance of a credentialed tax expert, TurboTax Live Premier gives taxpayers on-demand access to an elite team of credentialed tax experts – ALL Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), IRS Enrolled Agents (EAs) or Tax Attorneys with an average of 15 years of experience. There is no need to leave the house – TurboTax Live connects customers live, to highly qualified CPAs and Enrolled Agents, in English or Spanish, via one-way video, as often as they want to ask questions, get personalized advice or even have their tax return reviewed, signed and filed. For those that don’t want to connect via one-way video, TurboTax Live Premier also gives taxpayers the ability to connect to their tax expert with chat and email. And TurboTax Live tax returns are backed by our 100% Accurate Expert Approved Guarantee.

Pricing and Availability

TurboTax Online and TurboTax Live products are now available at https://www.TurboTax.com, the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

