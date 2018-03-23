Leader in Cure, Care and Community for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy CureDuchenne Launches New Website

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Care—CureDuchenne,

the leading nonprofit focused on finding a cure for Duchenne muscular

dystrophy, launched a new website today at www.CureDuchenne.org

to further reflect its mission which focuses on improving and extending

the lives of all those with Duchenne.

Duchenne

muscular dystrophy is a fatal genetic disorder that causes muscle

degeneration and typically effects boys. Currently there are nearly

15,000 boys in the U.S. battling this disease and 300,000 worldwide.

Most boys with Duchenne lose their ability to walk by age 12 and do not

survive beyond their mid-20s. As the disease progresses, the simplest of

tasks become difficult, and in the later stages, heart and breathing

muscles begin to fail. At this time, there is no cure for Duchenne.

“CureDuchenne continues to accelerate the cure, redefine care and build

a community for all those impacted by Duchenne,” said Debra Miller,

founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. “We are dedicated to finding a cure for

this devastating disease. We hope that with the help of the new website,

individuals will be able to learn more about Duchenne and take action to

help find a cure.”

The new website provides resources and information on three core areas:

Cure :

With a goal of finding a cure for all genetic mutations of Duchenne,

CureDuchenne is focused on funding the most promising and qualified

preclinical and clinical research to save lives.

There are limited treatment options for Duchenne patients, and

CureDuchenne provides a vital education resource for parents,

caregivers and clinicians in order to help ensure loved ones have the

best care.

CureDuchenne brings together families, caregivers and medical

professionals to share experiences, advice, and personal stories,

giving hope and support to the entire community.

The updated website allows viewers to find Duchenne-related resources

ranging from research overviews to family stories about those affected

with Duchenne. The website also includes information on free upcoming

CureDuchenne Cares workshops; clinical trial information; fact sheets

and infographics about Duchenne; details on exon skipping; Duchenne care

topics such as physical therapy; and more.

The website comes at a pivotal time in continuing CureDuchenne’s

progress towards finding a cure. This past year has been a victorious

one in many ways, with the approval of the first ever drug to treat

Duchenne; though Exondys51 is only effective for 13% of the Duchenne

population, it’s a big step in the right direction. Another drug

EMFLAZA, a steroid, was also approved for all boys with Duchenne.

CureDuchenne’s research portfolio is also highlighted on the new website

in the CureDuchenne

Ventures section. It includes 12 wide-ranging projects to help treat

the whole disease. This pipeline of therapies comes from a diverse array

of cutting edge technologies used to treat all aspects of Duchenne.

CureDuchenne Ventures’ early funding helps Duchenne science attract

future investments made by venture capital firms, biotech and

pharmaceutical companies.

Learn more at www.CureDuchenne.org.

To help save the lives of those with Duchenne, please donate.

About CureDuchenne

CureDuchenne was founded in 2003 with a focus on saving the lives of

those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a disease that affects more than

300,000 boys worldwide. With support from CureDuchenne, nine research

projects have advanced to human clinical trials. CureDuchenne also is

the innovator bringing physical therapy and standard of care to local

communities around the country through CureDuchenne

Cares. For more information, please visit CureDuchenne.org

and follow us on Facebook,

Twitter,

Instagram

and YouTube.

