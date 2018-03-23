Make America’s Summer Holidays Delectable with California Avocados

California Chefs Share their Festive California Avocado Recipes

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summer is officially here, which also means that outdoor entertaining

season is in full swing! There are so many reasons to gather with

friends and family all summer long – from backyard barbecues, to

Independence Day celebrations, to Labor Day picnics – and with

California avocados in peak season, they are the ideal ingredient to

include in your next get-together meal.





To inspire delectable American summer menus, the California Avocado

Commission (CAC) has partnered with two of the Golden State’s top

artisan chefs – Chef Pink and Chef Trey Foshee – to create unique and

easy-to-make party recipes for hosts and hostesses everywhere looking

for quick and creative ways to add California avocados into their summer

entertaining spreads.

As the executive chef at Bacon & Brine in Santa Barbara County, Chef

Pink specializes in developing dishes that are globally-inspired, yet

true to California, using ingredients that are available locally and

seasonally in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley.

“When I think of summer, I naturally think of the grill and California

avocados, because they’re both staples of the season,” said Pink. Her

recipe for Chili

and Honey Glazed Shrimp with California Avocado and Goat Cheese

combines the two for a delicious effect. “The sweet and spicy glaze for

the grilled shrimp coupled with creamy, cool California avocados is a

divine combination. Put all that on a skewer, add some locally made goat

cheese and you have a flavorful party appetizer that is sure to impress.”

Chef Trey Foshee of San Diego’s beloved George’s at the Cove and Galaxy

Tacos was equally inspired by what’s in season when he created his California

Avocado Tropical Fruit Salad, combining mangoes, pineapples, jicama,

cucumbers, oranges, watermelon and California avocados in a

mouthwatering dish that’s simple to create. “There’s nothing better than

a refreshing fruit salad, especially in the summer heat. When I was

developing this recipe, I wanted to create something that was

quintessentially summer and quite literally incorporated the fruits of

the season.”

Similar to Chef Pink, Foshee prides himself on incorporating what is

local and in-season into his menus. “As a California chef, I absolutely

love California avocados and add them into just about everything both in

the restaurants and at home when they’re available in the market.”

Whether celebrating a great American summer holiday or simply enjoying a

lovely summer surrounded by friends and family, California avocados are

guaranteed crowd-pleasers. Not only are they versatile, powerhouse

ingredients, California avocados are naturally nutritious and

nutrient-dense, providing substantial amounts of vitamins, minerals and

other nutrients with relatively few calories.

Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com/American-Summer-Holidays

for even more great recipes for your summer celebrations and follow

along on Facebook at Facebook.com/CaliforniaAvocados,

and on Twitter

and Instagram

at @ca_avocados

Chili and Honey Glazed Shrimp with California

Avocado and Goat Cheese

Recipe created by Chef Pink of Bacon

and Brine for the California Avocado Commission

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 1 hour and 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total

Time: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. fish sauce

1 tangerine (zest and juice)

1/4 tsp. sea salt, divided

1 tsp. chili flakes (preferably Korean gochugaru flakes)

1/4 cup and 2 Tbsp. coconut oil, divided

1 lb. (16-20 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/4 cup honey (preferably California avocado blossom)

1 tsp. ground coriander

1 fresh, ripe California Avocado, peeled, seeded and thinly sliced

1 lime (zest and juice)

1/4 cup fresh goat cheese

2 tsp. cilantro, chopped

Instructions

1. Mix fish sauce, tangerine zest and juice, 1/8 tsp. salt, Korean

chili flakes and 1/4 cup coconut oil in a medium bowl. Add shrimp

and marinate for one hour. 2. While shrimp marinates, combine honey, remaining coconut oil and

coriander to create glaze. 3. Skewer shrimp to bamboo or metal skewers. 4. Place skewers over medium-heat grill until pink on one side (about

90 seconds), then flip until pink on the other side. 5. Brush with glaze and cook one more minute per side; remove from

grill. 6. Toss avocado slices with lime zest and juice, and mix with goat

cheese and cilantro. 7. To serve, dress each shrimp with avocado mixture and finish with sea

salt, to taste.

California Avocado Tropical Fruit Salad

Recipe

created by Chef Trey Foshee of George’s

at the Cove and Galaxy

Taco for the California Avocado Commission

Serves: 6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total

Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups small mango wedges

2 cups small pineapple wedges

1 cup matchstick-cut jicama

1 cup peeled, seeded and sliced into thin half-moons hothouse cucumber

1/4 cup orange segments

2 cups small cubes seedless watermelon

2 oz. fresh lime juice

1/4 tsp. Mexican chili powder (preferably Tajin®)

1 1/2 fresh, ripe California Avocado, peeled, seeded and sliced

1/2 cup coconut, shaved and lightly toasted

Instructions

1. In a medium mixing bowl combine the mango, pineapple, jicama,

cucumber, orange, watermelon and lime juice and enough Tajin®

seasoning for your taste and toss to combine. Divide into six bowls.

Place avocado slices on top, and garnish with the toasted coconut.

Note: Large avocados are recommended for these recipes. A large avocado

averages about 8 ounces. If using smaller or larger size avocados adjust

the quantity accordingly.

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to increase

demand for California avocados through advertising, promotion and public

relations, and engages in related industry activities that benefit the

state’s nearly 4,000 avocado growers. The California Avocado Commission

serves as the official information source for California avocados and

the California avocado industry. For nutrition information and recipes

visit CaliforniaAvocado.com,

or join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/CaliforniaAvocados

and @CA_Avocados on Twitter,

Pinterest

and Instagram

for updates.

Contacts

Golin

Cristina Samiley, 213-335-5570

csamiley@golin.com