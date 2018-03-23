Make America’s Summer Holidays Delectable with California Avocados

California Chefs Share their Festive California Avocado Recipes
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summer is officially here, which also means that outdoor entertaining
season is in full swing! There are so many reasons to gather with
friends and family all summer long – from backyard barbecues, to
Independence Day celebrations, to Labor Day picnics – and with
California avocados in peak season, they are the ideal ingredient to
include in your next get-together meal.
To inspire delectable American summer menus, the California Avocado
Commission (CAC) has partnered with two of the Golden State’s top
artisan chefs – Chef Pink and Chef Trey Foshee – to create unique and
easy-to-make party recipes for hosts and hostesses everywhere looking
for quick and creative ways to add California avocados into their summer
entertaining spreads.
As the executive chef at Bacon & Brine in Santa Barbara County, Chef
Pink specializes in developing dishes that are globally-inspired, yet
true to California, using ingredients that are available locally and
seasonally in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley.
“When I think of summer, I naturally think of the grill and California
avocados, because they’re both staples of the season,” said Pink. Her
recipe for Chili
and Honey Glazed Shrimp with California Avocado and Goat Cheese
combines the two for a delicious effect. “The sweet and spicy glaze for
the grilled shrimp coupled with creamy, cool California avocados is a
divine combination. Put all that on a skewer, add some locally made goat
cheese and you have a flavorful party appetizer that is sure to impress.”
Chef Trey Foshee of San Diego’s beloved George’s at the Cove and Galaxy
Tacos was equally inspired by what’s in season when he created his California
Avocado Tropical Fruit Salad, combining mangoes, pineapples, jicama,
cucumbers, oranges, watermelon and California avocados in a
mouthwatering dish that’s simple to create. “There’s nothing better than
a refreshing fruit salad, especially in the summer heat. When I was
developing this recipe, I wanted to create something that was
quintessentially summer and quite literally incorporated the fruits of
the season.”
Similar to Chef Pink, Foshee prides himself on incorporating what is
local and in-season into his menus. “As a California chef, I absolutely
love California avocados and add them into just about everything both in
the restaurants and at home when they’re available in the market.”
Whether celebrating a great American summer holiday or simply enjoying a
lovely summer surrounded by friends and family, California avocados are
guaranteed crowd-pleasers. Not only are they versatile, powerhouse
ingredients, California avocados are naturally nutritious and
nutrient-dense, providing substantial amounts of vitamins, minerals and
other nutrients with relatively few calories.
Chili and Honey Glazed Shrimp with California
Avocado and Goat Cheese
Recipe created by Chef Pink of Bacon
and Brine for the California Avocado Commission
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 1 hour and 5 minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes
Total
Time: 1 hour and 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. fish sauce
- 1 tangerine (zest and juice)
- 1/4 tsp. sea salt, divided
- 1 tsp. chili flakes (preferably Korean gochugaru flakes)
- 1/4 cup and 2 Tbsp. coconut oil, divided
- 1 lb. (16-20 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/4 cup honey (preferably California avocado blossom)
- 1 tsp. ground coriander
- 1 fresh, ripe California Avocado, peeled, seeded and thinly sliced
- 1 lime (zest and juice)
- 1/4 cup fresh goat cheese
- 2 tsp. cilantro, chopped
Instructions
|1.
|
Mix fish sauce, tangerine zest and juice, 1/8 tsp. salt, Korean
chili flakes and 1/4 cup coconut oil in a medium bowl. Add shrimp
and marinate for one hour.
|2.
|
While shrimp marinates, combine honey, remaining coconut oil and
coriander to create glaze.
|3.
|Skewer shrimp to bamboo or metal skewers.
|4.
|
Place skewers over medium-heat grill until pink on one side (about
90 seconds), then flip until pink on the other side.
|5.
|
Brush with glaze and cook one more minute per side; remove from
grill.
|6.
|
Toss avocado slices with lime zest and juice, and mix with goat
cheese and cilantro.
|7.
|
To serve, dress each shrimp with avocado mixture and finish with sea
salt, to taste.
California Avocado Tropical Fruit Salad
Recipe
created by Chef Trey Foshee of George’s
at the Cove and Galaxy
Taco for the California Avocado Commission
Serves: 6
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes
Total
Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 cups small mango wedges
- 2 cups small pineapple wedges
- 1 cup matchstick-cut jicama
- 1 cup peeled, seeded and sliced into thin half-moons hothouse cucumber
- 1/4 cup orange segments
- 2 cups small cubes seedless watermelon
- 2 oz. fresh lime juice
- 1/4 tsp. Mexican chili powder (preferably Tajin®)
- 1 1/2 fresh, ripe California Avocado, peeled, seeded and sliced
- 1/2 cup coconut, shaved and lightly toasted
Instructions
|1.
|
In a medium mixing bowl combine the mango, pineapple, jicama,
cucumber, orange, watermelon and lime juice and enough Tajin®
seasoning for your taste and toss to combine. Divide into six bowls.
Place avocado slices on top, and garnish with the toasted coconut.
Note: Large avocados are recommended for these recipes. A large avocado
averages about 8 ounces. If using smaller or larger size avocados adjust
the quantity accordingly.
