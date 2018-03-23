Merrill Lynch Study on Giving in Retirement Reveals $8 Trillion Longevity Bonus

Survey Shows Generosity of Time, Money and Skills Peak in Later Life

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new Merrill Lynch study reveals a potential giving surge in the United

States over the next two decades valued at an estimated $8 trillion, due

to the aging baby boomer generation, increasing life expectancy and high

rates of giving among retirees. The study, “Giving

in Retirement: America’s Longevity Bonus” conducted in partnership

with Age Wave, found that with more time, savings and skills to

contribute to the charities and causes they care about, 65 percent of

retirees agree retirement is the best time in life to give back.

“We’re seeing that retirement unleashes new opportunities to give that

can positively impact the world,” said Andy Sieg, head of Global Wealth

and Retirement Solutions for Bank of America Merrill Lynch. “Today’s

retirees are in a position to make significant, lasting contributions

and define their legacy. We’re going to see older adults contributing to

society in new and meaningful ways.”

The new research explores the priorities, rewards and challenges of

giving in retirement. Based on a nationally representative survey of

more than 3,600 respondents of all income levels, this study examines

giving trends across generations and genders. The study also looks at

the benefits of giving back in retirement – for retirees, their families

and society at large.

America’s “longevity bonus”

Through their combined donating and volunteering contributions to

nonprofits and causes, the boomer generation is poised to create a

“longevity bonus” estimated at a cumulative $8 trillion over the next

two decades in the United States. Three forces will drive this surge in

giving:

The movement of the massive boomer generation into their retirement

years. Increasing longevity, which means more people will spend more years in

retirement. The high rates of giving, including time, money and skills, among

retirees.

Based on giving rates among retirees today, charitable giving from

retirees will increase to an estimated $6.6 trillion over the next two

decades.1 In the same timeframe, the retirement of the boomer

generation is projected to generate 58 billion volunteer hours. Using an

industry standard for valuing volunteer time, retirees will contribute

almost $1.4 trillion worth of service.2

“We have a unique opportunity to harness the wealth of talents, skills,

and experiences of the boomer generation as they enter retirement and

seek to make a difference,” said Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D., founder and CEO

of Age Wave. “Rather than being a drain on our nation’s resources, the

‘age wave’ could be part of the solution to many of our country’s

biggest challenges.”

Retirement: The best time to give

According to the report, older Americans have more time, money and

skills to contribute to causes they care about than younger adults. For

instance, more people age 65-plus donate money or goods than any other

age group, and give the greatest amount – more than double that of

younger adults.

Although slightly fewer (24 percent) older adults volunteer compared to

other age groups, those who do volunteer contribute more than twice as

much time. The research found volunteers over age 65 volunteer an

average of 133 hours per year, compared to those ages 25-34 and 35-44

who volunteer an average 55 and 58 hours per year, respectively.

Retirees bring a lifetime of experience when they give back. Eighty-four

percent of retirees say an important reason they are able to give more

in retirement is that they have greater skills and talents compared to

when they were younger.

“Retiring boomers are a new and growing force in the giving space that

can’t be ignored,” Lorna Sabbia, head of Retirement and Personal Wealth

Solutions for Bank of America Merrill Lynch. “The study found that

retirees not only give more, but they believe they are able to give

better by being more focused, hands-on and impact-oriented.”

Now that they are in retirement, retiree respondents say they are

positioned to give in ways that better match their personal priorities

and passions (77 percent), are more thoughtful and focused (64 percent),

and have a more meaningful impact (59 percent).

Giving gives back: Success redefined

The report found that for many, giving is a key ingredient to a better

retirement. Compared to those who do not volunteer or donate, retirees

who give say they have a stronger sense of purpose (59 percent vs. 43

percent), higher self-esteem (57 percent vs. 51 percent), and are both

happier (66 percent vs. 52 percent) and healthier (50 percent vs. 43

percent) than those who do not contribute.

Giving can also be an important source of social connections in

retirement. Although pre-retirees predict a reliable income is what they

will miss most after leaving the workforce, in reality, retirees say

that it is the social connections that they miss.3

Eighty-five percent of retiree volunteers say they have developed

important new friendships through their giving and volunteering

activities.

Retirees are three times more likely to say helping others makes them

happier than spending money on themselves (76 percent vs. 24 percent).

Retirees are also nearly six times more likely to say “being generous”

defines success for them than “being wealthy.”

The more generous gender

Retired women are even more likely than men to say retirement is the

best time to give back (68 percent vs. 62 percent) and that generosity

defines success over wealth (90 percent vs. 79 percent). Also, the

report found more retired women donate (81 percent of women retirees vs.

71 percent of men retirees) and volunteer (29 percent of retired women

retirees vs. 22 percent of men retirees) to charitable causes.

Women are increasingly taking control of inheritance and giving

decisions, both to family and charitable causes, in part because of

their superior longevity. Women are three times more likely than men to

be widowed in later life, and therefore often decide how and where to

pass on assets. Among people age 55 and over, unmarried women contribute

nearly half of all charitable bequests.4

Giving to family

According to the study, three in four (77 percent) retirees prefer to

give money to family while they are still alive, rather than waiting

until the end of life. The Merrill Lynch Family

& Retirement: The Elephant in the Room Study (November 2013)

revealed that more than six in 10 people over the age of 50 provide

financial support to family members.

While a financial inheritance can be an important part of one’s legacy,

the study reveals retirees consider values and life lessons to be twice

as important to pass on to future generations than financial assets and

real estate (62 percent vs. 32 percent). Additionally, younger

generations overwhelmingly say they are more interested in receiving

values and life lessons than financial assets (55 percent vs. 22

percent).

Challenges to giving

Retirees cite concern about the trustworthiness of charitable

organizations (41 percent), too many options to choose from (39 percent)

and financial limitations (39 percent) as the top barriers that limit

their giving, according to the research.

When seeking advice for how best to give, the report found retirees say

that, above all, they are seeking a guide who understands their values

and priorities (52 percent), and someone who can help them research and

identify which charities and causes to support (37 percent).

“When individuals and families take the time to develop a giving

strategy based on what’s meaningful to them and the impact they want to

have, they give more, and feel more fulfilled. In fact, a 2014

U.S. Trust study found that knowledgeable and engaged donors

experience greater personal fulfillment and give larger amounts to

charitable causes, and respondents in this study who feel fulfilled

donate more than five times the amount of those who are not fulfilled,”

said Keith Banks, president of U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private

Wealth Management.

To download “Giving in Retirement: America’s Longevity Bonus,” visit www.ml.com/retirementstudy.

This report is the sixth in a series of in-depth retirement studies that

began with an inaugural benchmark study followed by subsequent studies

focusing on each of the seven life priorities, including family, work,

health, home, giving, leisure and finance. To explore additional content

and resources related to these seven life priorities, visit www.ml.com/retire.

1 Boston College, Age Wave/Merrill Lynch calculations based

on U.S. Census Bureau population projections

2 Giving

USA, 2015; Age Wave/Merrill Lynch calculations based on U.S. Census

Bureau population projections

3 Work in Retirement:

Myths and Motivations, Merrill Lynch and Age Wave Study, 2014

4

American Charitable Bequest Demographics, 2013

