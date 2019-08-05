My Eyelab, a Leading Eye Health Provider, Opens First Store in Laredo Today

Store Offers Accessible, Affordable Eye Care Solutions

LAREDO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EyeExam—My Eyelab, a retail brand of Now Optics, which is a leading eye health provider offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, announced its first retail store in Laredo, Texas opening today.

The new location at 5724 San Bernardo Ave. increases the company’s retail store presence in Texas to 48 and features an experience focused on convenience and ease with a design that highlights the latest technology. My Eyelab offers a myriad of services including complete eye exams on-sitei and walk-in appointments. No insurance is required for an eye exam and retail store associates are bilingual to assist customers who can choose from an assortment of over 2,000 frames to fit both style and budget – in nearly 3,800 square feet of space.

Visit the new My Eyelab store where two pair of eyeglasses are $59.95ii and a free eye exam is included. Additionally, kids receive a free eyeglass lens upgrade with a glasses purchase for Back-to-School. For more information or to schedule an appointment go to MyEyelab.com or call 1-800-EYE TEST. Hours for retail stores are Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5:00 p.m.

To learn more about the services and solutions available at My Eyelab, please visit your local My Eyelab retail store or MyEyelab.com. Follow us on social media to receive content, offers, and more. Visit facebook.com/myeyelab or on Instagram @myeyelab. My Eyelab franchise opportunities are available in select states. For more information, visit myeyelab.com/franchise.

About Now Optics

Now Optics, formerly known as Vision Precision Holdings, is a leader in the eye health industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are amongst the fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers throughout the country. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with 165 corporate and franchise locations in 25 states while delivering affordable eye care services. The company consistently ranks among the top 15 largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday. For more information, visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com.

iEye exams available by independent eye care providers located within or adjacent to MyEyelab retail locations.

ii Valid on frames $19.00 or less with single-vision plastic lenses and a total power of +4 to -6 up to +2/-2 cylinder. Kids 18 years and younger receive a free polycarbonate lens upgrade. Cannot be combined with other offers or advertised specials. Additional services or upgrades may change the price of offer. Customer will be charged for the cost of the eye exam and will receive a credit against the value and/or bogo 2 pair offers equal to the lesser of the cost of the eye exam or $45.00 ($59.00 in AR, OK, MS, and AK). Eye exam otherwise has no cash value. My Eyelab does not perform eye exams. Eye exams available by independent eye care provider located within or adjacent to My Eyelab retail locations. Valid 7/29/19 – 10/5/19.

