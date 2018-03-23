NEST 529 College Savings Celebrates Grandparents, Announces Drawing to Award $6,000 in College Savings

Grandparents nationwide invited to write letters to grandchildren to

encourage higher education

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With Grandparents Day just a few days away, First National Bank of Omaha

and Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg today announced Dear

Grandchild, a program for grandparents, offering a total of $6,000 in

scholarship money into Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST) 529

college savings accounts.

Six winners will receive scholarships of $1,000 each for their

grandchildren. Money for the prizes is being provided by First National

Bank of Omaha, program manager for NEST.

The entry period runs now through Oct. 9. Grandparents across the United

States may enter the drawing. Great aunts and uncles also may enter.

This is the third year the Dear Grandchild scholarship program has been

offered, with more than 375 letters received for the drawing in 2014.

The letters will not be judged for content; winners will be randomly

drawn from all those entered.

“More and more grandparents are contributing to a 529 account for their

grandchildren because they recognize the lifelong impact that gift will

have on a child’s life,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director of NEST

at First National Bank of Omaha. “Our hope is that grandparents will

learn about the possibilities of saving with NEST and that they will

take advantage of this great chance to win a $1,000 scholarship to add

to their savings for a grandchild.”

“As a grandfather myself, I understand the very special relationship

between a grandparent and a grandchild,” Treasurer Stenberg said. “I

have enjoyed reading about those relationships in the heartfelt letters

grandparents have written in past years. I also have enjoyed talking

with grandparents as they look for sound ways to invest in the future.

Grandparents today tell me they are oftentimes in the best financial

position to help save for their grandchildren’s college educations.”

In Dear Grandchild, a grandparent writes a letter to a grandchild,

telling him or her why the grandchild should go to college and sharing

the grandparent’s hopes and dreams for the child’s future.

Stenberg suggested that a grandparent could share the letter with the

grandchild in a private moment or as part of a gift for a special

occasion.

Each letter must include a cover sheet with the following information:

the entrant’s name, address, phone number, and relationship to the

child. The letter and accompanying information may be emailed to NEST@fnni.com

with the subject line, NEST Dear Grandchild Drawing. Letters also may be

sent to NEST Dear Grandchild Drawing, 1620 Dodge Street, Stop 1105,

Omaha, NE 68197-1105. All letters received by NEST will be entered into

the drawing to win one of six $1,000 prizes.

The scholarship will be awarded to the grandparent and deposited into an

account owned by the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust, held on behalf

of the designated grandchild. Each winner may split the scholarship

among up to four grandchildren.

The Dear Grandchild scholarship program was developed to encourage

families to establish a tradition of making contributions to college

savings accounts.

For official scholarship contest rules, visit the NEST College Savings

Plans at www.NEST529.com

or the State Treasurer’s Office at treasurer.nebraska.gov/csp/scholarships/.

About First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of

Nebraska. First National of Nebraska is the largest privately owned

banking company in the United States. First National and its affiliates

have $19 billion in managed assets and 5,000 employee associates.

Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois,

Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

About NEST

NEST is a tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan and provides four

plans to help make saving for college simple and affordable: NEST Direct

College Savings Plan, the NEST Advisor College Savings Plan, the TD

Ameritrade 529 College Savings Plan, and the State Farm College Savings

Plan. The Nebraska State Treasurer serves as Program Trustee. First

National Bank of Omaha serves as Program Manager, and all investments

are approved by the Nebraska Investment Council. Families nationwide are

saving for college using Nebraska’s 529 College Savings Plans, which

have more than 232,000 accounts, including 69,000 in Nebraska. Visit NEST529.com

and treasurer.nebraska.gov

for more information.

Investments Are Not FDIC Insured* · No Bank, State or Federal Guarantee

· May Lose Value

*Except the Bank Savings Individual Investment Option

