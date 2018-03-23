Now at T-Mobile, Buy the New Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge—and Get One Free

Get all your family’s switching costs covered up to $650 a line when

you come over to the Un-carrier, and for a limited time, get a second

Galaxy S7 or S7 edge FREE when you add a line.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced a great way to treat the family

to Samsung’s next superphones, without breaking the bank. Starting

online this Thursday, for a limited time, grab one Samsung Galaxy S7 for

$0 down and get a second one FREE after rebate card—and get your

family’s switching costs covered up to $650 a line. Plus, get set up

with a Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus, games and a full year of

Netflix at no added cost. As always, only T-Mobile’s gonna let you

experience the full power of Samsung’s latest with industry-rocking

Un-carrier benefits and freedoms—all on America’s fastest 4G LTE network.

Starting Friday, March 11th, the 32GB Galaxy S7 will be

available at T-Mobile in Black Onyx and Gold Platinum for $0 down and

less than $28 a month for 24 months; FRP: $669.99. The 32GB Galaxy S7

edge will be available in Black Onyx, Silver Titanium and Gold Platinum

for $59.99 down and $30 for 24 months; FRP: $779.99.

“These new Samsung Galaxy devices are loaded with sweet new features,

and when you put them on T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network, you have the best

combination of cool hardware and a screaming fast network,” said John

Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “And when you come to the

Un-carrier, you can upgrade the family to Samsung’s latest AND set

everybody loose on our best Unlimited LTE family plan EVER for a steal.”

Only T-Mobile’s going to let you experience the full power and potential

of your new Galaxy with out-of-this-world deals for the whole family:

Buy One, Get One. Once you’ve picked out and purchased your two

new Galaxy S7 for $0 down on EIP—or feel free to mix and match with

the Galaxy S7 edge—and add a line, you’ll get the full retail price

of the second, lower-priced device back as a prepaid debit card via

online rebate. If choose two Galaxy S7 edge, you’ll receive a rebate

for the full retail value of that device. And when you buy two,

families can get up to two Samsung devices on us.

And, through March 18th, you can get the Galaxy S7 on a qualifying plan and score a Gear VR powered by Oculus, a 6-game bundle1 and − only at T-Mobile − a full year of Netflix1. That's a $250 total value from T-Mobile and Samsung. This promotion will last for a limited time, while supplies last.

the Galaxy S7 on a qualifying plan and score a Gear VR powered by

Oculus, a 6-game bundle1 and − only at T-Mobile − a full

year of Netflix1. That’s a $250 total value from T-Mobile

and Samsung. This promotion will last for a limited time, while

supplies last.

Switching Costs Covered. And, as always, when you dump your

carrier and come to the Un-carrier, the whole family’s switching costs

are covered, up to $650 per line.

Best Ever Unlimited Plan.

fourth line free with T-Mobile’s best EVER Unlimited LTE smartphone

plan. That means your family can rock unlimited data for only $37.50 a

line.

New Gear S2 Classic.

superphone with the latest wearable from Samsung (on the best wearable

rate plan), the Samsung Gear S2 Classic launches in tandem with the

Galaxy S7 and S7 edge for less than $17/month for 24 months; FRP:

$399.99.

In addition, anyone who purchases the Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7

edge during pre-order and adds a line at T-Mobile can also get a second

device free. For more information, visit us online at http://www.t-mobile.com/samsunggalaxys7.

To celebrate this special offer on Samsung’s latest superphones,

America’s Un-carrier is giving customers in New York an unreal VR

experience the day before the national launch of the Galaxy S7 and

Galaxy S7 edge. From 9:00 am to 11:00 pm ET, Thursday, March 10th,

anyone can visit T-Mobile’s new Times Square Signature store for a

hands-on virtual reality experience with the Gear VR and Samsung Galaxy

S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. Then, starting Friday, customers nationwide can

visit their local participating T-Mobile store to get a full hands-on

Samsung VR experience.

As always, T-Mobile customers also enjoy the added value and freedom of

a long and growing list of industry-rocking Un-carrier moves, including…

Simple

Choice™ − started it all by abolishing annual service contracts,

limits and overage penalties. Amped up to include coverage & calling

across Mexico & Canada, just like in the US—at no extra cost

Simple Choice™ − started it all by abolishing annual service contracts, limits and overage penalties. Amped up to include coverage & calling across Mexico & Canada, just like in the US—at no extra cost

On™ − watch up to 3x as much video and all you want from partner

services without burning your LTE data

Binge On™ − watch up to 3x as much video and all you want from partner services without burning your LTE data

On Demand™ − swap your old phone for a new one with no waiting or

upgrade fees

JUMP! On Demand™ − swap your old phone for a new one with no waiting or upgrade fees

Global™ − introduced free roaming data and texting and low

flat-rate calling in 140+ countries & destinations

Simple Global™ − introduced free roaming data and texting and low flat-rate calling in 140+ countries & destinations

Freedom − covers carrier’s ETFs or the balance on your phone up to

$650 or more

Carrier Freedom − covers carrier's ETFs or the balance on your phone up to $650 or more

Freedom − listen all you want to most streaming music services

without hitting your high-speed data

Music Freedom − listen all you want to most streaming music services without hitting your high-speed data

Unleashed − introduced coverage beyond the reach of cellular-only

networks & personal coverage for home and office

Wi-Fi Unleashed − introduced coverage beyond the reach of cellular-only networks & personal coverage for home and office

Stash™ − those who buy extra LTE data can roll unused data forward

− up to 20GB − for up to a full year

Data Stash™ − those who buy extra LTE data can roll unused data forward − up to 20GB − for up to a full year

Unleashed − brought 100% transparent, simple flat-rate pricing and

other Un-carrier benefits to US business

1Gear VR suggested retail price is $99.99, 6-game bundle is

estimated at $50 value. Customers making qualifying purchases from

certain retailers must submit a valid offer claim form and purchase

receipt at samsungpromotions.com by 3/31/16. See here

for the Terms and Conditions governing such qualifying purchases.

Qualifying purchases from other participating retailers will be subject

to terms and conditions outlined by the respective carrier or retailer

for point of sale redemption. One-year Netflix is estimated at $120

value.

Limited time offers; subject to credit approval. Plus taxes & fees.

Deposit, port-in from eligible carrier, and $20 SIM starter kits may be

required. If you cancel wireless service remaining balance at full

price becomes due. 0% APR. Free device offer requires 24-mo finance

agreements; offer not avail. in CT, RI, or Miami-Dade County. Rebate as

a Prepaid MasterCard® Card; allow 6-8 weeks. Free device of equal or

lesser value. Unlimited on-smartphone LTE data includes 14GB of

tethering & 200 MB of roaming. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for network

management practices. Netflix offer requires receipt upload and

redemption; see https://promos.samsungpromotions.com/GearVR.

About T-Mobile

As America’s Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:

TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless

services through leading product and service innovation. The Company’s

advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless

experiences to more than 63 million customers who are unwilling to

compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile

US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship

brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

