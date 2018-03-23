Now at T-Mobile, Buy the New Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge—and Get One Free

Get all your family’s switching costs covered up to $650 a line when
you come over to the Un-carrier, and for a limited time, get a second
Galaxy S7 or S7 edge FREE when you add a line.
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced a great way to treat the family
to Samsung’s next superphones, without breaking the bank. Starting
online this Thursday, for a limited time, grab one Samsung Galaxy S7 for
$0 down and get a second one FREE after rebate card—and get your
family’s switching costs covered up to $650 a line. Plus, get set up
with a Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus, games and a full year of
Netflix at no added cost. As always, only T-Mobile’s gonna let you
experience the full power of Samsung’s latest with industry-rocking
Un-carrier benefits and freedoms—all on America’s fastest 4G LTE network.
Starting Friday, March 11th, the 32GB Galaxy S7 will be
available at T-Mobile in Black Onyx and Gold Platinum for $0 down and
less than $28 a month for 24 months; FRP: $669.99. The 32GB Galaxy S7
edge will be available in Black Onyx, Silver Titanium and Gold Platinum
for $59.99 down and $30 for 24 months; FRP: $779.99.
“These new Samsung Galaxy devices are loaded with sweet new features,
and when you put them on T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network, you have the best
combination of cool hardware and a screaming fast network,” said John
Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “And when you come to the
Un-carrier, you can upgrade the family to Samsung’s latest AND set
everybody loose on our best Unlimited LTE family plan EVER for a steal.”
Only T-Mobile’s going to let you experience the full power and potential
of your new Galaxy with out-of-this-world deals for the whole family:
-
Buy One, Get One. Once you’ve picked out and purchased your two
new Galaxy S7 for $0 down on EIP—or feel free to mix and match with
the Galaxy S7 edge—and add a line, you’ll get the full retail price
of the second, lower-priced device back as a prepaid debit card via
online rebate. If choose two Galaxy S7 edge, you’ll receive a rebate
for the full retail value of that device. And when you buy two,
families can get up to two Samsung devices on us.
-
VR and Netflix. And, through March 18th, you can get
the Galaxy S7 on a qualifying plan and score a Gear VR powered by
Oculus, a 6-game bundle1 and − only at T-Mobile − a full
year of Netflix1. That’s a $250 total value from T-Mobile
and Samsung. This promotion will last for a limited time, while
supplies last.
-
Switching Costs Covered. And, as always, when you dump your
carrier and come to the Un-carrier, the whole family’s switching costs
are covered, up to $650 per line.
-
Best Ever Unlimited Plan. Get three lines for $50 each and the
fourth line free with T-Mobile’s best EVER Unlimited LTE smartphone
plan. That means your family can rock unlimited data for only $37.50 a
line.
-
New Gear S2 Classic. And, if you want to accessorize your new
superphone with the latest wearable from Samsung (on the best wearable
rate plan), the Samsung Gear S2 Classic launches in tandem with the
Galaxy S7 and S7 edge for less than $17/month for 24 months; FRP:
$399.99.
In addition, anyone who purchases the Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7
edge during pre-order and adds a line at T-Mobile can also get a second
device free. For more information, visit us online at http://www.t-mobile.com/samsunggalaxys7.
To celebrate this special offer on Samsung’s latest superphones,
America’s Un-carrier is giving customers in New York an unreal VR
experience the day before the national launch of the Galaxy S7 and
Galaxy S7 edge. From 9:00 am to 11:00 pm ET, Thursday, March 10th,
anyone can visit T-Mobile’s new Times Square Signature store for a
hands-on virtual reality experience with the Gear VR and Samsung Galaxy
S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. Then, starting Friday, customers nationwide can
visit their local participating T-Mobile store to get a full hands-on
Samsung VR experience.
As always, T-Mobile customers also enjoy the added value and freedom of
a long and growing list of industry-rocking Un-carrier moves, including…
-
Simple
Choice™ − started it all by abolishing annual service contracts,
limits and overage penalties. Amped up to include coverage & calling
across Mexico & Canada, just like in the US—at no extra cost
-
Binge
On™ − watch up to 3x as much video and all you want from partner
services without burning your LTE data
-
JUMP!
On Demand™ − swap your old phone for a new one with no waiting or
upgrade fees
-
Simple
Global™ − introduced free roaming data and texting and low
flat-rate calling in 140+ countries & destinations
-
Carrier
Freedom − covers carrier’s ETFs or the balance on your phone up to
$650 or more
-
Music
Freedom − listen all you want to most streaming music services
without hitting your high-speed data
-
Wi-Fi
Unleashed − introduced coverage beyond the reach of cellular-only
networks & personal coverage for home and office
-
Data
Stash™ − those who buy extra LTE data can roll unused data forward
− up to 20GB − for up to a full year
-
Business
Unleashed − brought 100% transparent, simple flat-rate pricing and
other Un-carrier benefits to US business
1Gear VR suggested retail price is $99.99, 6-game bundle is
estimated at $50 value. Customers making qualifying purchases from
certain retailers must submit a valid offer claim form and purchase
receipt at samsungpromotions.com by 3/31/16. See here
for the Terms and Conditions governing such qualifying purchases.
Qualifying purchases from other participating retailers will be subject
to terms and conditions outlined by the respective carrier or retailer
for point of sale redemption. One-year Netflix is estimated at $120
value.
Limited time offers; subject to credit approval. Plus taxes & fees.
Deposit, port-in from eligible carrier, and $20 SIM starter kits may be
required. If you cancel wireless service remaining balance at full
price becomes due. 0% APR. Free device offer requires 24-mo finance
agreements; offer not avail. in CT, RI, or Miami-Dade County. Rebate as
a Prepaid MasterCard® Card; allow 6-8 weeks. Free device of equal or
lesser value. Unlimited on-smartphone LTE data includes 14GB of
tethering & 200 MB of roaming. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for network
management practices. Netflix offer requires receipt upload and
redemption; see https://promos.samsungpromotions.com/GearVR.
