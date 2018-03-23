Powered by PICKUP, Instant Delivery at Pottery Barn Gives Customers Instant Gratification

Dallas-based company teams up with home décor and furniture retailer

for special event in June

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PICKUP–PICKUP:

WHO: PICKUP®,

the Instant Delivery™ service featuring Good Guy drivers and their

pickup trucks, today announces they will be teaming up with

Pottery Barn to host Instant Delivery™ Days, powered by PICKUP, at

the Knox Street store. WHAT: Instant Delivery Days at Pottery Barn, powered by PICKUP, is a

multi-day event that will feature on-demand delivery by off-duty

firefighters, military and veterans. In-stock home décor and

furniture will be available for immediate delivery for customers.

Dallas-based PICKUP allows retailers to give their customers what

they want, when they want it. A special Instant Delivery promotion

will be available for the event. WHEN: Early Access Begins: Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Event Days: Tuesday & Wednesday, June 21-22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. WHERE: Pottery Barn – Knox Street 3212-3214 Knox Street Dallas, TX 75205

About PICKUP LLC

PICKUP® is the Instant Delivery™ service featuring Good Guy

drivers and their pickup trucks. No more renting trucks for moving or

hauling large items, or asking to borrow a friend’s pickup truck. PICKUP®

brings this experience directly to your mobile device. PICKUP®

drivers are trust verified, and customer goods are insured for up to

$20,000. The drivers include off-duty firemen, military and veterans who

are “good guys” that people recommend. The company was founded in 2014

and is based in Dallas, TX. For more information please visit www.pickupnow.com

