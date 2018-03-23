Powered by PICKUP, Instant Delivery at Pottery Barn Gives Customers Instant Gratification

Dallas-based company teams up with home décor and furniture retailer
for special event in June
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PICKUP–PICKUP:
|
WHO:
|
PICKUP®,
|
WHAT:
|
Instant Delivery Days at Pottery Barn, powered by PICKUP, is a
multi-day event that will feature on-demand delivery by off-duty
firefighters, military and veterans. In-stock home décor and
furniture will be available for immediate delivery for customers.
Dallas-based PICKUP allows retailers to give their customers what
they want, when they want it. A special Instant Delivery promotion
will be available for the event.
|
WHEN:
|Early Access Begins: Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Event Days: Tuesday & Wednesday, June 21-22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|
WHERE:
|Pottery Barn – Knox Street
|3212-3214 Knox Street
|Dallas, TX 75205
About PICKUP LLC
PICKUP® is the Instant Delivery™ service featuring Good Guy
drivers and their pickup trucks. No more renting trucks for moving or
hauling large items, or asking to borrow a friend’s pickup truck. PICKUP®
brings this experience directly to your mobile device. PICKUP®
drivers are trust verified, and customer goods are insured for up to
$20,000. The drivers include off-duty firemen, military and veterans who
are “good guys” that people recommend. The company was founded in 2014
and is based in Dallas, TX. For more information please visit www.pickupnow.com
or follow us on Twitter
or Facebook.
Contacts
for PICKUP
Stacey Gaswirth, 214-213-4675
stacey@gopublicrelations.com