Shopify Introduces the Shop Section on Facebook Pages to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Shopify merchants will be among the first to use Facebook’s new Shop
section on Pages
OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shopify
Inc. (“Shopify”) (NYSE:SHOP, TSX:SH), a leading cloud-based,
multichannel commerce platform, has partnered with Facebook to enable
Shopify merchants to showcase and sell their products in the new Shop
section on Facebook Pages.
Shopify’s 175,000+ merchants will be able to create Shop sections over
the coming weeks, making it easier for visitors to their Facebook Page
to discover what they have to offer. Merchants then can choose to direct
shoppers to their online store or to checkout directly on the Facebook
site or mobile app.
“For the last year, we have been working closely with Facebook on the
‘Buy’ call-to-action button and now the Shop section on Pages,” said
Satish Kanwar, Director of Product, Shopify. “Today’s announcement is a
big step towards helping our 175,000+ merchants showcase and sell their
products to the more than one billion people who visit Pages each month.”
About Shopify
Shopify is a leading cloud-based, multichannel
commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses.
Merchants can use the software to design, set up and manage their stores
across multiple sales channels, including web, mobile, social media such
as Pinterest and Facebook, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops.
The platform also provides a merchant with a powerful back-office and a
single view of their business. The Shopify platform was engineered for
reliability and scale, using enterprise-level technology made available
to businesses of all sizes. Shopify currently powers over 175,000
businesses in approximately 150 countries, including: Tesla Motors,
Budweiser, Wikipedia, LA Lakers, the New York Stock Exchange,
GoldieBlox, and many more.
Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook Inc.
