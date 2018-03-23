Shopify Introduces the Shop Section on Facebook Pages to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Shopify merchants will be among the first to use Facebook’s new Shop

section on Pages

OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shopify

Inc. (“Shopify”) (NYSE:SHOP, TSX:SH), a leading cloud-based,

multichannel commerce platform, has partnered with Facebook to enable

Shopify merchants to showcase and sell their products in the new Shop

section on Facebook Pages.

Shopify’s 175,000+ merchants will be able to create Shop sections over

the coming weeks, making it easier for visitors to their Facebook Page

to discover what they have to offer. Merchants then can choose to direct

shoppers to their online store or to checkout directly on the Facebook

site or mobile app.

“For the last year, we have been working closely with Facebook on the

‘Buy’ call-to-action button and now the Shop section on Pages,” said

Satish Kanwar, Director of Product, Shopify. “Today’s announcement is a

big step towards helping our 175,000+ merchants showcase and sell their

products to the more than one billion people who visit Pages each month.”

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading cloud-based, multichannel

commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses.

Merchants can use the software to design, set up and manage their stores

across multiple sales channels, including web, mobile, social media such

as Pinterest and Facebook, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops.

The platform also provides a merchant with a powerful back-office and a

single view of their business. The Shopify platform was engineered for

reliability and scale, using enterprise-level technology made available

to businesses of all sizes. Shopify currently powers over 175,000

businesses in approximately 150 countries, including: Tesla Motors,

Budweiser, Wikipedia, LA Lakers, the New York Stock Exchange,

GoldieBlox, and many more.

