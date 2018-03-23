Sling TV to Add Campus Insiders Network, Bolsters Live College Sports Offering

-
Campus Insiders to join ‘Sports Extra’ pack, $5 per month with
‘Best of Live TV’ subscription
-
Will include hundreds of college sporting events from the Mountain
West Conference, Patriot League, West Coast Conference and CIAA schools
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sling
TV today announced it will launch Campus Insiders, a Silver Chalice
Ventures network, expanding its college sports programming. The new
channel will provide access to hundreds of live college sporting events,
including the inaugural NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Campus Insiders
will be accessible on all devices supported by Sling TV as part of the
$5 per month “Sports Extra” pack, available to customers who subscribe
to the “Best of Live TV” core package.
“People flock to Sling TV for live sports and we have seen incredible
viewership on sports channels every Saturday, as college football ramps
up. Campus Insiders deepens our college sports offering with conferences
that, until today, have been underserved when it comes to watching games
live,” said Roger Lynch, CEO of Sling TV. “Everyone deserves the chance
to root for their favorite team on the big screen, and we are proud to
be the first to offer these fans that premium experience with Sling TV.”
“We are thrilled to join the growing sports lineup on Sling TV,” said
Brooks Boyer, CEO of Silver Chalice. “With our commitment to covering
the world of college sports and delivering the live games of our
conference partners to a wider audience, Campus Insiders’ growth is a
testament to the insatiable appetite of the more than 100 million
Americans who call themselves college sports fans.”
Featured live and on demand content from Campus Insiders on Sling TV
will include award-winning programs such as the Seth Davis Show, studio
shows covered with highlights and footage from all major conferences and
hundreds of live sporting events including football, basketball,
baseball, volleyball, soccer and more from college conferences including
the Mountain West Conference, Patriot League, West Coast Conference and
the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).
Subscribers to the “Sports Extra” pack will also be able to watch the
inaugural NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl, an event slated for December 29th,
featuring two teams from among the Mountain West Conference, Conference
USA and the Sun Belt Conference.
Details regarding the launch date of Campus Insiders on Sling TV will be
announced soon.
Sling TV Lineup
Sling TV’s “Best of Live TV” includes more than 20 channels for $20 per
month. The core package delivers ESPN, ESPN2, AMC, A&E, TNT, HISTORY,
H2, TBS, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, IFC, El Rey, Adult Swim,
Cartoon Network, ABC Family, Disney Channel, CNN, Bloomberg TV, Lifetime
and Galavisión. This package additionally features access to WatchESPN,
including ESPN3 and an extensive library of VOD entertainment. Customers
can choose to customize their entertainment experience with the addition
of HBO® for $15 per month. Additional a la carte-like add-ons include
“Sports Extra,” “Hollywood Extra,” “Kids Extra,” “Lifestyle Extra,”
“World News Extra” and Spanish-language add-ons, “Deportes Extras” and
“Películas & Novelas Extra,” each for $5 per month. In addition to live
channels and VOD entertainment, Sling TV customers have access to
popular content from Maker Studios.
About Sling TV
Sling TV L.L.C., a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:
DISH), provides over-the-top television services including domestic and
international live and Video-On-Demand programming. It is available on
televisions, tablets, computers and smartphones. The Sling TV
programming portfolio includes content from Disney/ESPN, HBO, AMC, A&E,
Turner, Scripps, EPIX, Univision and Maker Studios. Sling Latino offers
a suite of standalone and add-on Spanish-language programming packages
tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S.
Hispanics. Sling International currently provides more than 200 channels
in 18 languages across multiple devices to U.S. households. Sling TV is
a next-generation service that meets the entertainment needs of today’s
contemporary viewers. Visit www.Sling.com.
Follow @Sling on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Sling #TakeBackTV
About Campus Insiders
Campus Insiders, a Silver Chalice Ventures network, is the premier
online destination and leading content source for college sports fans.
Campus Insiders features high-quality content, including live studio
shows, video-on-demand (VOD), live games and more, available on multiple
platforms and distribution points. For more information, visit www.CampusInsiders.com.
