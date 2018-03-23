Target and Garth Brooks Team Up to Release “Garth Brooks: The Ultimate Collection,” An Exclusive 10-Disc Boxed Set Featuring New Album

Brooks’ new album with exclusive bonus songs will be part of the
retailer’s boxed set, available at Target Nov. 11 in advance of the
album’s national release
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) and Garth Brooks today announced
they are collaborating to release an exclusive 10-disc boxed set, “Garth
Brooks: The Ultimate Collection,” on Nov. 11, ahead of the national
release of his highly anticipated new album. The boxed set will include
an exclusive version of the new album, featuring Target bonus tracks,
and nine discs of curated music from his celebrated catalog, remastered
in thematic playlists and featuring a selection of previously unreleased
songs. Complete track lists, pricing and pre-sale information for “Garth
Brooks: The Ultimate Collection” will be released later this fall.
“Target has always been a friend to artists and their music. I can’t
begin to describe how excited I am to be partnering with them,” said
Brooks. “This holiday season is going to be amazing with a new album,
plus a boxed set with never-before-released music from the vault and
music you can’t hear or get anywhere else.”
“Simply put, Garth is in a league of his own. He is unquestionably one
of the most accomplished and celebrated musicians, with a fan base that
spans all ages and genres,” said Mark Tritton, executive vice
president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “We’re thrilled to
welcome Garth into the Target family, and are confident that the boxed
set we’ve created with him, which we’ll offer for an unbeatable value,
will be at the top of many wish lists this holiday season.”
This exclusive boxed set with Brooks continues Target’s legacy of
partnering with world-class musicians to give fans more music and access
to their favorite artists. This includes partnering with Gwen Stefani to
deliver a show-stopping live commercial moment during the 2016 GRAMMY®
Awards broadcast on CBS, which served as her video for the hit song
“Make Me Like You.” In 2015, Target partnered with Adele on a campaign
to give fans a sneak peek of tracks from her album, “25,” through seven
captivating commercial spots prior to the album’s release. The
record-breaking album sold one million copies at Target in the first 10
days following its launch.
For the latest news about “Garth Brooks: The Ultimate Collection” and
the singer’s partnership with Target, fans can visit Target.com/abullseyeview.
