The Glam App Announces Partnership with L’Oréal Paris

Beauty brand to curate educational program with The Glam App
co-founder Joey Maalouf this spring
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The
Glam App, the premiere mobile platform offering on-demand beauty
services in over 20 cities worldwide, will partner with global beauty
brand, L’Oréal Paris this spring on an exclusive artistry program
helping to bring consumers the best-in-class of on-demand beauty
wherever, whenever. The Glam App is rapidly growing its global stylist
and user base; and the company continues to expand beyond the platform
to host education workshops for its renowned stylists. This
collaboration joins the L’Oréal Paris brand and products with The Glam
App artists to create the ultimate beauty experience for consumers. The
brands will officially launch this program on May 8, 2017 with the third
annual The Glam App Academy educational styling program in Miami.
L’Oréal Paris, which regularly enlists the mobile app’s top professional
talent for services at sponsored events, will collaborate with The Glam
App to host the company’s 1,900 makeup, beauty and hair stylists for a
full day at The Academy. The Academy will be hosted by The Glam App
co-founder Joey Maalouf and feature well-known beauty professionals
including L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John and top hair
stylist Jonathan Colombini.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the iconic L’Oréal Paris brand to
bring its expertise in product knowledge to our ever-growing artistry
base,” says Joey Maalouf, The Glam App Co-Founder. “This partnership
goes beyond just the Academy; it’s about building a stronger network for
our artists to provide them with the best tools and trends and access to
new products on the market.”
The all-day event will include a VIP party experience the night before
with opportunities to network with world renowned stylists, share tips
and trends, and build clientele. To inaugurate the Academy, L’Oréal
Paris will sponsor curated looks on the app for users to choose from
throughout the year from a signature Red Carpet look to a special
holiday-inspired expression in December.
ABOUT THE GLAM APP:
The Glam App was started by actress/fashion tastemaker Cara
Santana and longtime friend and celebrity stylist, Joey
Maalouf. Born out of the desire to help cultivate the craft of
emerging local artists, while at the same time providing an affordable,
luxurious beauty experience for everyone, The Glam App was officially
launched in 2015. What started as a passion project has quickly
skyrocketed into national success – with locations now offered in over
20 cities. The beauty of the platform is that it allows you
to choose from a range of services – from blow dry, to makeup
applications, to a simple polish change. There’s never a need to leave
your house; The Glam App brings the salon to your fingertips.
About L’Oréal Paris
The L’Oréal Paris division of L’Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care
brand dedicated to empowering women by offering the most luxurious and
innovative products and services available in the mass market. The
brand’s signature tagline, “Because I’m Worth It,” was born in the
United States in 1971 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth
of women, and for more than 100 years, L’Oréal Paris has been providing
women around the world with products in four major beauty categories:
hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L’Oréal’s invention
of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as the leading
innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands
such as Superior Preference, Féria, Excellence Crème, Advanced Haircare,
the Ever Collection, Advanced Hairstyle, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. As
the #1 Skin Expert brand worldwide, L’Oréal Paris provides
scientifically-advanced skincare products that are clinically proven to
address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift,
Hydra Genius, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L’Oréal Paris’ iconic
cosmetics collections include Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche,
Voluminous, and Visible Lift. For more information about L’Oréal Paris
and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content ,
please visit www.lorealparisusa.com
or follow on Instagram (@LOrealMakeup, @LOrealHair, @LOrealSkin,
@LOrealMens), Snapchat (@LOrealMakeup), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA),
Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA), and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).
