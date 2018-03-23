The Glam App Announces Partnership with L’Oréal Paris

Beauty brand to curate educational program with The Glam App

co-founder Joey Maalouf this spring

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The

Glam App, the premiere mobile platform offering on-demand beauty

services in over 20 cities worldwide, will partner with global beauty

brand, L’Oréal Paris this spring on an exclusive artistry program

helping to bring consumers the best-in-class of on-demand beauty

wherever, whenever. The Glam App is rapidly growing its global stylist

and user base; and the company continues to expand beyond the platform

to host education workshops for its renowned stylists. This

collaboration joins the L’Oréal Paris brand and products with The Glam

App artists to create the ultimate beauty experience for consumers. The

brands will officially launch this program on May 8, 2017 with the third

annual The Glam App Academy educational styling program in Miami.

L’Oréal Paris, which regularly enlists the mobile app’s top professional

talent for services at sponsored events, will collaborate with The Glam

App to host the company’s 1,900 makeup, beauty and hair stylists for a

full day at The Academy. The Academy will be hosted by The Glam App

co-founder Joey Maalouf and feature well-known beauty professionals

including L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John and top hair

stylist Jonathan Colombini.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the iconic L’Oréal Paris brand to

bring its expertise in product knowledge to our ever-growing artistry

base,” says Joey Maalouf, The Glam App Co-Founder. “This partnership

goes beyond just the Academy; it’s about building a stronger network for

our artists to provide them with the best tools and trends and access to

new products on the market.”

The all-day event will include a VIP party experience the night before

with opportunities to network with world renowned stylists, share tips

and trends, and build clientele. To inaugurate the Academy, L’Oréal

Paris will sponsor curated looks on the app for users to choose from

throughout the year from a signature Red Carpet look to a special

holiday-inspired expression in December.

ABOUT THE GLAM APP:

The Glam App was started by actress/fashion tastemaker Cara

Santana and longtime friend and celebrity stylist, Joey

Maalouf. Born out of the desire to help cultivate the craft of

emerging local artists, while at the same time providing an affordable,

luxurious beauty experience for everyone, The Glam App was officially

launched in 2015. What started as a passion project has quickly

skyrocketed into national success – with locations now offered in over

20 cities. The beauty of the platform is that it allows you

to choose from a range of services – from blow dry, to makeup

applications, to a simple polish change. There’s never a need to leave

your house; The Glam App brings the salon to your fingertips.

About L’Oréal Paris

The L’Oréal Paris division of L’Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care

brand dedicated to empowering women by offering the most luxurious and

innovative products and services available in the mass market. The

brand’s signature tagline, “Because I’m Worth It,” was born in the

United States in 1971 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth

of women, and for more than 100 years, L’Oréal Paris has been providing

women around the world with products in four major beauty categories:

hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L’Oréal’s invention

of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as the leading

innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands

such as Superior Preference, Féria, Excellence Crème, Advanced Haircare,

the Ever Collection, Advanced Hairstyle, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. As

the #1 Skin Expert brand worldwide, L’Oréal Paris provides

scientifically-advanced skincare products that are clinically proven to

address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift,

Hydra Genius, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L’Oréal Paris’ iconic

cosmetics collections include Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche,

Voluminous, and Visible Lift. For more information about L’Oréal Paris

and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content ,

please visit www.lorealparisusa.com

or follow on Instagram (@LOrealMakeup, @LOrealHair, @LOrealSkin,

@LOrealMens), Snapchat (@LOrealMakeup), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA),

Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA), and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

