Track Child Accomplishments, Learning Experiences and Achievements with New App by AdotME

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new accomplishment tracking app by AdotME allows parents to document

their child’s achievements and learning experiences to build a record of

accomplishments and milestones. The innovative AdotME

app also incorporates an exclusive “vouching” feature that allows

others to verify the experience or achievement.

“Vouching allows an authoritative source to verify that your child did

what they claim to have done,” said co-founder Aaron Sloman. “Think of

it as a stamp of approval. Having verification from a third-party gives

accomplishment added credibility.”

AdotME allows parents to capture and record all types of learning and

performance experiences at home or on-the-go. In turn, children

illustrate their progression of lifelong learning and training which

gets linked to real-world performance that has been “vouched” for by a

3rd-party.

“Our new app allows you to create a life-long ‘experience graph’ that

tracks your accomplishments and how you got there,” said Sloman. “It’s

essentially a portfolio of your child’s achievements, allowing you to

share and preserve milestones.”

AdotME also includes a Sharing feature for users to share collections of

their accomplishments with coaches, potential employers and college

admissions officers. These collections

can be customized to showcase the most relevant accomplishments for

each recipient and set to expire at any time to protect personal

information. Additionally, users receive a notification each time a

collection is viewed.

Parents can use AdotME to give their children a competitive advantage as

he/she begins building a resume, memory book or college app.

Alternatively, parents can also turn everyday chores, school tasks,

homework, and other desired behaviors into a game. Just have the child

take a photo upon completion and “vouch” the activity based on

auto/smart tags.

AdotME is currently available for download on iTunes and Google Play.

