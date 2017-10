Alejandro González Iñárritu gana Oscar por ‘Carne y Arena’

Carne y Arena is a virtual installation that acknowledges people's stories and brings them to light. I choked up a few times just thinking about all the things my mother and oldest brother went through when they crossed the border. (They both came to the US separately, first it was my mother in 1978 then my brother in 1986). My mother has shared with me what it was like for her to run/walk in the desert in pitch darkness, in the freezing cold and afternoon heat, then getting caught by the patrols only to be harassed and made fun of. The virtual installation helped me piece everything together–details that my mother has shared and parts of her story she has left out because it's too difficult for her to share or relive. It also helped me put my mother's and brother's stories into perspective. In Carne y Arena, I hear their voices in other people's stories.–Guadalupe Rosales •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• "Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 6 1/2 min conceptual virtual reality installation CARNE y ARENA (Virtually present, Physically invisible) explores the human condition of immigrants and refugees. Based on true accounts, the superficial lines between subject and bystander are blurred and bound together, allowing individuals to walk in a vast space and thoroughly live a fragment of the refugees’ personal journeys." Now at LACMA—Guadalupe Rosales (of @veteranas_and_rucas And @map_pointz) #CarneYArena #LACMAInstaResidency

