¿Cómo está hecha esta nueva variedad de chocolate rosa?

After dark, milk and white chocolate, I got chance to taste the fourth chocolate ever found “RUBY” Chocolate of Barry Callebaut – created from the red Ruby cocoa bean, no flavoring and colors, just naturally pink and fruitty. The taste it self very interesting, it’s not bitter, milky or too sweet. Can’t wait to have it available in market 👍😻 Thank you hub @hidayatullahbaswadi #chocolate #rubychocolate #barrycallebaut #tasty #dessert #foodie #calories #instafood #smile #happy

A post shared by Mayria Indahsari (@ini_ria) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT