5 SUV que son más veloces que un auto deportivo

First glance at the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. This monster is rumoured to feature the 6.2L Supercharged V8 producing 707HP from the Hellcat twins. Stay tuned for more details as the Trackhawk will be unveiled next week at the New York Motor Show. #JeepGrandCherokeeTrackhawk #JeepGrandCherokee #Jeep #GrandCherokee #Cherokee #Trackhawk #Track #Hellcat #V8 #SuperSUV #SUV #Supercharged

A post shared by Rami H. (@instagramihanbali) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT