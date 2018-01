Incendian y destrozan interior de iglesia histórica de Pasadena

It's true! We're extremely grateful for the swift response from fire fighters. Today is for clean up and assessing the damage, but we plan to be ready and open for our 7.45 and 10.15 services tomorrow. Sending up prayers of gratitude that our beautiful home is still standing. https://t.co/llPIF5NHTj

— Church of the Angels (@CoA_Pasadena) January 13, 2018