Alcaldesa de Nashville admite romance con un guardaespaldas

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry admitted to having an affair with Sgt. Robert Forrest Jr., the head of her security detail. They took nine trips together on the taxpayers' dime, costing the city $14k. Since she took office, he's received $119k in overtime pay. https://t.co/E551P54x13 pic.twitter.com/XhgHfx69FA

— Brian Latimer (@briskwalk) February 1, 2018