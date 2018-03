Video capta escape de sobrevivientes de bombardeo en Guta Oriental

Scenes from #EastGhouta, @SyriaCivilDefe teams working to evacuate the injured civilians amidst massive destruction and state of panic after brutal air raids on residential neighbourhoods in #Douma city in #EasternGhouta. #SaveGhouta #Syria 19 Mar pic.twitter.com/p35YQZk5Qs

— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) March 19, 2018