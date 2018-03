Fotos: Jerusalén recibe a visitantes de todo el mundo en honor de la Semana Santa

Do you recognize this area? It's in #Jerusalem, right near the Tower of David and the western edge of the Old city. The photo, taken in the 1890s, is one of the first colorized pictures of the Middle East. It shows a bustling market.

March 21, 2018