Expulsión de 60 diplomáticos rusos pone a prueba acercamiento de Trump con Putin

#Russia's state TV: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, says that mass expulsions of Russian diplomats by the U.S. and the UK leave no doubt "they [US & UK] are responsible for the #Skripal provocation."

She adds: "There's your motive for continued attacks on Russia." pic.twitter.com/ltOwtzuclM

— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 26, 2018